The idea of buying a camper is growing on me. Cruising across the country with just the necessities, unburdened by a brick-and-motor home and mortgage is appealing, and this gorgeous 1953 Spartan Spartanette Tandem 131 is nothing but a tease for that dream. This pristine example, the “Cadillac” of the vintage camper trailer industry according to RM Sotheby’s listing, is heading across the auction block next month in Arizona with no reserve.

The Spartan is striking to look at thanks to the polished exterior, which also carries over to the aluminum propane tanks. The camper has undergone a thorough restoration inside and out, with period-specific touches to add to the trailer’s authenticity. The Spartan also features a rope-and-pole awning along with a set of outdoor chairs and tables.

Inside, it looks like an episode of "Leave It to Beaver" upchucked 1950s Americana everywhere. There’s a mashup of dark browns, desaturated reds, bright blues and greens, and a bit of polished metal that just works. There are tons of period-specific touches such as the Jefferson 500 clock on the green counter and the wild teal Zenith radio in the common area. The cat curtains over the sink are the best, though.

Gallery: 1953 Spartan Spartanette Tandem 131

27 Photos

While the Spartanette Tandem 131 is over 50 years old, it comes with everything you’d find in a modern-day camper trailer. A queen-size bed and sleeper sofa sleeps four in total. The camper comes with a Dixie oven and range, Philco refrigerator, water heater, heater, air conditioning, and ample storage. There’s a proper bathroom with a sink, toilet, and shower, too.

New, the Spartan Spartanette Tandem 131 cost nearly $4,400 and was the company’s entry-level offering. The camper will roll across the RM Sotheby’s auction block next month during its Arizona auction on January 16 and 17. It’ll be offered without reserve, which means when the hammer falls, the final bid is its selling price.