Mercedes-Benz confirms the debut of a new concept at this year's Consumer Electronics Show in January 2020. The company is teasing that the vehicle takes inspiration from "one of the most innovative brands of the entertainment sector."

Mercedes doesn't offer any further clarification about what brand this vehicle might using for influence. However, the company indicates that it "symbolizes the brand's aspirations to achieve sustainable mobility today, tomorrow and in the future."

The other vehicles at Mercedes' CES stand might provide some hints at what to expect from the new concept. The company is displaying the EQC 400 4MATIC electric crossover and Vision EQS concept. Since the other two models are EVs, it's possible that the one debuting there could use electric propulsion, too. This powertrain would also fit with the idea of reflecting the automaker's goals for sustainability.

Mercedes has an ambitious plan to add significantly more electric vehicles to its lineup within just a few years. However, the strategy recently hit a small snap when the company announced it was delaying the introduction of the EQC electric crossover to the United States until 2021. The company positioned the decision as a way to support the growing demand for the model in Europe.

The Vision EQS concept is Mercedes' idea for how a forthcoming range-topping electric sedan could look. The production version allegedly has an unveiling in 2020 and should be on sale in some markets in 2021. Mechanically, it rides on the company's Modular Electric Architecture, and a pair of electric motors would provide all-wheel drive.