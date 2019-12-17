Fans of the Ford Expedition have more to look forward to in 2020. The range-topping Limited model now gets a rugged FX4 package for the new year (as does the base XLT trim, still). The extra kit adds a bit of toughness to the most upscale option in the range. Ford says it should appeal to owners "looking to enjoy rugged terrain without having to give up the refinement."

Included in the Expedition Limited's FX4 package are 32-inch all-terrain tires wrapped around 18-inch cast-aluminum wheels. Premium off-road-tuned shocks hide underbody, as do seven skid plates, including a new sand shield designed to protect the turbocharger intercoolers. A shorter, bumper-mounted chin spoiler improves approach angles, chrome-plated running boards with step bars offer additional protection while on the trail, and there's even a new electronic limited-slip differential.

According to Ford, 20 percent of Expedition customers take their SUVs off the beaten path, so this package feels like a no brainer. Also included is a new 360-degree camera with split-view technology, designed to make traversing tough terrain (or especially tricky parking lots) that much simpler. The new 360-degree camera comes paired to Ford's advanced Co-Pilot360 safety suite (automatic emergency braking, lane-keep assist, etc.), standard on the Expedition Limited.

The Ford Expedition Limited with the FX4 package comes powered by the same 3.5-liter EcoBoost V6 found elsewhere in the Expedition range, good for 375 horsepower (280 kilowatts) and paired to a 10-speed automatic. The package adds an extra $2,035 onto to asking price of the Expedition Limited, bringing the total cost to $71,865. Fans who want even more room to go with that ruggedness can get the FX4 package on the extended Expedition Max.