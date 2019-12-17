Go anywhere in comfort.
The Ford Expedition Limited with the FX4 package comes powered by the same 3.5-liter EcoBoost V6 found elsewhere in the Expedition range, good for 375 horsepower (280 kilowatts) and paired to a 10-speed automatic. The package adds an extra $2,035 onto to asking price of the Expedition Limited, bringing the total cost to $71,865. Fans who want even more room to go with that ruggedness can get the FX4 package on the extended Expedition Max.
“There’s a growing trend in people looking to enjoy rugged terrain without having to give up the refinement, comfort or convenience of getting there,” said Devin McParlane, Ford Expedition consumer marketing manager.
The Expedition Limited FX4 off-road package brings off-road ruggedness and capability to the company’s seven-passenger SUV. Nearly 20 percent of Expedition owners use their vehicle for off-road adventures, with 45 percent taking their SUV hunting, camping or fishing, according to MaritzCX market research. And with an available heavy-duty trailer package, the standard-wheelbase Expedition Limited FX4 can tow up to 9,200 pounds – more than any other vehicle in its class.
FX4 includes athletic 32-inch all-terrain tires on 18-inch metallic gray-painted cast-aluminum rims and premium off-road-tuned shocks. Seven underbody skid plates, including a new sand shield to protect turbocharger intercoolers, steel plates to protect steering gear, engine, transmission and transfer case, and a full-length guard for the fuel tank. A chin spoiler beneath the front bumper is shortened to improve approach angles for climbing over steep obstacles. Chrome-plated running boards with angular step bars add off-road protection and passenger convenience.
Combining performance and extended off-road competency, the Expedition FX4 powertrain features a 375-horsepower 3.5-liter EcoBoost® engine mated to a 10-speed automatic transmission and a two-speed electronically controlled four-wheel-drive transfer case with neutral towing capability. A patented 3.73:1 electronic limited-slip differential and heavy-duty engine radiator further aid off-road capability.
An advanced Terrain Management System™ adds still more off-road prowess by automatically selecting optimal power transfer and engine control to give drivers greater confidence out in the wild.
Off-road capability, high-tech driver-assist features
Along with its enhanced off-road capabilities and extensive underbody skid plate protection, Expedition Limited FX4 brings upscale appointments. This includes a 360-degree camera system with split-view that offers driver and passengers a better view of surrounding terrain.
Premium leather-trimmed seating and rich wood accents are included as part of the Limited series, along with durable rubber floor liners front and rear to protect the interior. The cabin features the same FX4 badging that adorns the liftgate and front fender.
For 2020, Expedition gets standard Ford Co-Pilot360™ that features a host of driver-assist technologies including Pre-Collision Assist with Automatic Emergency Braking, Lane-Keeping System, Blind Spot Information System with Cross-Traffic Alert and a rearview camera. The Limited model goes further with standard Ford Co-Pilot360 Assist featuring Adaptive Cruise Control with Stop-and-Go, voice-activated touch screen navigation and optional Enhanced Active Park Assist. Pro Trailer Backup Assist™ is also available to help take the stress off lining up a trailer or boat to make maneuvering more enjoyable.
The new 2020 Expedition Limited FX4 package is available for both the standard Expedition and extended-length Expedition MAX versions at Ford dealers now.