A Motor1.com reader named David snapped these photos of a mysterious, camouflaged crossover on the highway, and was kind enough to share them with us. After looking closely, the Motor1.com team believes this is a concealed example of the next-gen Acura MDX.

Gallery: Possible Acura MDX Spy Shots

3 Photos

The two photos match closely with previous spy shots of the camouflaged MDX. In addition, the new one has center caps for the wheels, and it looks like Acura's A-shaped emblem is underneath the tape that's trying to conceal the logo. As a final clue, the crossover wears an Ohio license plate, which makes sense because of the automaker's development center in Marysville. As of 2017, the company builds the MDX in Ohio, too.

Gallery: Acura MDX, TLX Leaked Images

3 Photos

This MDX is under heavy camouflage, but a leak from the company's software suite shows the new crossover without any concealment. The exterior design has sharper lines than the current one, and the front end appears longer. A more pronounced crease accentuates the rear fenders.

Save Thousands On A New Acura MDX MSRP $ 45,295 MSRP $ 45,295 Save on average over $3,400 off MSRP* with

Motor1.com Car Buying Service SEE PRICING

Other details about the new MDX are still a mystery. Rumors suggest the crossover would get a performance-oriented Type S version with a turbocharged V6 and all-wheel drive.

There's also no info about interior tweaks. Given the competition in the premium crossover segment, don't be surprised if Acura fits the new MDX with a digital instrument panel and large infotainment screen.

After a minor refresh for 2019, look for the next-gen MDX to arrive for the 2021 model year. This suggests a debut sometime in 2020, possibly in the first half of the year.