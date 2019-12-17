Dealerships have long played a pivotal role in the aftermarket scene, modifying cars from the factory with new accessories or performance parts for customers. The tradition is very much alive at Beechmont Ford in Cincinnati, Ohio, where the dealership has created yet another special model – the BFP Heritage F-150. It’s a new package from the dealership available on any Ford F-150, and it adds more than just the sweet Gulf Livery.

The livery isn't painted, but a wrap, with colors that are bolder than the original. The number 25 on the hood and doors doesn’t represent any particular race car. Instead, it’s a celebration of Beechmont Ford’s 25th anniversary, Ford, and the iconic Gulf Livery itself, which Ken Miles’ Ford GT40 wore during the victorious 1966 24 Hours of Le Mans.

In addition to the livery, Beechmont Ford also upgrades the wheels to 22-inch KMC units wrapped in upgraded all-terrain tires. A Roush Performance exhaust, Belltech lowering kit, and STX Sport-inspired grille are also added to enhance the truck's look and sound.

Optional powertrain upgrades are the Roush Performance Power Pack Level 1, Roush Performance supercharger, or a Whipple supercharger. The power pack adds a modest 18 horsepower (13 kilowatts) and 26 pound-feet (35 Newton-meters) of torque. The Roush supercharger increases power to 650 hp (484 kW) while the Whipple supercharger takes power to 725 hp (540 kW). There’s an optional $795 warranty up-charge for the Whipple.

The BFP Heritage F-150 package is $11,995, which Beechmont says can be added to any F-150, but it does not include the price of the truck itself. If it wasn’t for dealerships like Beechmont, and others, then these limited creations would never see the light of day. Instead, the dealership creates something fun and iconic, and you drive it today.