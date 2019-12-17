Over the weekend, Toyota announced it will participate in next year’s 24 Hours of Nürburgring Endurance Race with the Lexus LC which - at least at a glance - is not a super exciting piece of news for regular gearheads. However, the otherwise boring press release mentions the Japanese company will run a new twin-turbo V8 engine that will eventually be launched in some of the brand’s future production models.

The official release from Toyota Gazoo Racing, Toyota’s racing division, brought to our attention by our colleagues at Road and Track, explains this will be the LC’s third year in the race with the past two years seeing the race car “spending several unavoidable hours in the pit to resolve issues.” The automaker’s main goal for 2020 will be to improve the overall reliability of the LC and to

"complete the race without any trouble by adopting a variety of new technologies.”

These new technologies will include the aforementioned new twin-turbo V8 motor which is “destined for use on future road cars such as sports cars.” No official details about its displacement and output are available at the moment but reports suggest we will be dealing with a 4.0-liter unit generating around 600 horsepower (447 kilowatts).

Lexus will also develop and use optimized body and suspension components in the race car for 2020, which should improve the LC’s torsion resistance and lower its weight. Additionally, upgraded electronic systems, such as new stability control, traction control, and ABS systems, will be tested.

The 2020 edition of one of the world’s most prestigious and challenging endurance races in the world is scheduled for May 21 next year. Hiroaki Ishiura, Masahiro Sasaki, Kazuya Oshima, and Naoya Gamo will drive the LC during the 24-hour race at Nurburgring.