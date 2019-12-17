An LC F? Yes, please.
Over the weekend, Toyota announced it will participate in next year’s 24 Hours of Nürburgring Endurance Race with the Lexus LC which - at least at a glance - is not a super exciting piece of news for regular gearheads. However, the otherwise boring press release mentions the Japanese company will run a new twin-turbo V8 engine that will eventually be launched in some of the brand’s future production models.
The official release from Toyota Gazoo Racing, Toyota’s racing division, brought to our attention by our colleagues at Road and Track, explains this will be the LC’s third year in the race with the past two years seeing the race car “spending several unavoidable hours in the pit to resolve issues.” The automaker’s main goal for 2020 will be to improve the overall reliability of the LC and to
"complete the race without any trouble by adopting a variety of new technologies.”
These new technologies will include the aforementioned new twin-turbo V8 motor which is “destined for use on future road cars such as sports cars.” No official details about its displacement and output are available at the moment but reports suggest we will be dealing with a 4.0-liter unit generating around 600 horsepower (447 kilowatts).
Lexus will also develop and use optimized body and suspension components in the race car for 2020, which should improve the LC’s torsion resistance and lower its weight. Additionally, upgraded electronic systems, such as new stability control, traction control, and ABS systems, will be tested.
The 2020 edition of one of the world’s most prestigious and challenging endurance races in the world is scheduled for May 21 next year. Hiroaki Ishiura, Masahiro Sasaki, Kazuya Oshima, and Naoya Gamo will drive the LC during the 24-hour race at Nurburgring.
The Nürburgring 24 Hours Race is held at the Nürburgring in May every year, a track in central Germany that is widely regarded as the world's most grueling course and competed with close to 200 race cars.
Competing in the Nürburgring 24 Hours Race is the “root” for TOYOTA GAZOO Racing's activities aimed at "making ever-better cars." TOYOTA GAZOO Racing has competed in every race since 2007, using race cars built by Toyota employees and raced by a team of Toyota mechanics and engineers, and 2020 will mark the company’s 14th consecutive year participating.
In 2020, TOYOTA GAZOO Racing will race with Lexus LC for the third year. Despite completing the race and undergoing the harsh environment of Nürburgring, the past two years have seen the Lexus LC spending several unavoidable hours in the pit to resolve issues. In 2020, the team will use what it has learnt through these hard experiences and aim to complete the race without any trouble by adopting a variety of new technologies*2, including a newly-developed V8 twin-turbo engine destined for use on future road cars such as sports cars. TOYOTA GAZOO Racing will conduct activities to "refine people and refine cars" in pursuit of “making ever-better cars.”
TOYOTA GAZOO Racing will compete with well experienced drivers in the Nürburgring 24 Hours Race. Hiroaki Ishiura, who will compete in the race for the sixth time, will be the chief driver and compete alongside Masahiro Sasaki, Kazuya Oshima, and Naoya Gamo. All drivers, mechanics and engineers will work together as they undertake the challenge of the race.