The Lada Niva has been on sale since 1977 without drastic changes in its overall design. The humble off-roader has always relied on small four-cylinder engines and a full-time four-wheel drive, and this won’t change at all for the 2020 model year. What you see in the gallery below is the facelifted Niva, which is now officially called the 4x4.

The visual revisions are minor and the only notable exterior upgrade is the addition of fog lamps integrated into the front bumper for the Urban trim level. Inside the cabin, however, the Russian automaker has installed a revised climate system control module with redesigned air ducts to increase the system’s performance. The glove box has become more voluminous, while the floor tunnel has gained two cup holders and a niche for small things.

Gallery: 2020 Lada 4x4

More importantly, Lada has redesigned the seats of the car which are said to be more comfortable than before and featuring “a more reliable folding mechanism.” As you can see from the images, the 2020 Niva 4x4 even has heated seats and electric windows.

The Suzuki Jimny’s Russian spiritual brother continues to use a 1.7-liter naturally aspirated gasoline engine with 83 horsepower (62 kilowatts), sending power permanently to all four wheels through a five-speed manual gearbox. The 0 to 62 miles per hour (0-100 kilometers per hour) acceleration takes - behold! - 17 seconds, while top speed is rated at 88 mph (142 kph).

Lada says the Niva 4x4 is “today the most affordable SUV in the Russian market” and “one of the world famous cars”. Pricing details and availability will be announced closer to the 2020 model on-sale date.