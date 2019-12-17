Oh, look - this is the brand new, 40-year-old Niva!
The Lada Niva has been on sale since 1977 without drastic changes in its overall design. The humble off-roader has always relied on small four-cylinder engines and a full-time four-wheel drive, and this won’t change at all for the 2020 model year. What you see in the gallery below is the facelifted Niva, which is now officially called the 4x4.
The visual revisions are minor and the only notable exterior upgrade is the addition of fog lamps integrated into the front bumper for the Urban trim level. Inside the cabin, however, the Russian automaker has installed a revised climate system control module with redesigned air ducts to increase the system’s performance. The glove box has become more voluminous, while the floor tunnel has gained two cup holders and a niche for small things.
More importantly, Lada has redesigned the seats of the car which are said to be more comfortable than before and featuring “a more reliable folding mechanism.” As you can see from the images, the 2020 Niva 4x4 even has heated seats and electric windows.
The Suzuki Jimny’s Russian spiritual brother continues to use a 1.7-liter naturally aspirated gasoline engine with 83 horsepower (62 kilowatts), sending power permanently to all four wheels through a five-speed manual gearbox. The 0 to 62 miles per hour (0-100 kilometers per hour) acceleration takes - behold! - 17 seconds, while top speed is rated at 88 mph (142 kph).
Lada says the Niva 4x4 is “today the most affordable SUV in the Russian market” and “one of the world famous cars”. Pricing details and availability will be announced closer to the 2020 model on-sale date.
A new climate system control module appeared on the fully updated dashboard. Three controls and electronic heater shutter, as well as new air ducts increase system performance and operation comfort. In addition, the glove box has become more voluminous, two 12V sockets were placed on the console, and the instrument cluster received white lighting of the speed meter, tachometer and on-Board computer expanded with new functions. Floor tunnel has got new cup holders and a niche for small things. Style changes of the dashboard are implemented in harmony with the classic design of the car, thanks to which it is recognizable all around the world.
New, more comfortable seats have got developed lateral support. Front seats for three-door cars received a more reliable folding mechanism and 2 headrests in the back row of seats, what has positively affected the safety level.
The headliner, which has got a more efficient interior lighting with ERA-GLONASS module, create more positive interior impression. The emergency response system works in conjunction with a driver’s side airbag. The car has also got new overhead handles, sun visors, as well as A-pillar trims.
The vibro-acoustic comfort was improved on the LADA 4x4. The car has got new PWT mounting brackets reducing vibration level, as well as more efficient body panels insulation.
The interior of all LADA 4x4 cars was modernized. LADA Ubran has got in addition fog lamps integrated in front bumper.
To remind: LADA 4x4 is today the most affordable SUV in the Russian market and one of world famous cars. The combination of compactness, price, off-road ability and such options as air conditioning and seat heating makes LADA 4x4 the universal and multipurpose car. New safety and comfort systems will help to extend the range of the LADA 4x4 customers and to discover new qualities of the legendary car those ones who familiar with the car.
The date of sales start, the composition of trim levels and prices will be published later on.