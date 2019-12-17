With the Vision T Concept, Hyundai hinted at the design direction of its future production SUV models. The first to benefit from this upgraded design language will be the next-generation Tucson SUV, which is slated to debut at some point next year. We’ve seen it testing on public roads on several occasions, and now it’s back on the Nurburgring for a series of high-speed evaluations.

In fact, this is the very same prototype from Hyundai’s previous sessions on the legendary German track, wearing the same number plate and the same amount of camouflage. This relatively short video gives us the opportunity to sample the SUV’s performance and road behavior when cornering. Of course, it’s not being piloted to the ragged edge of control but we have to admit the South Korean crossover looks quite stable and agile from what we can see. Body roll looks relatively tame, and a closer look even reveals a roll cage and an absence of rear seats in this test vehicle.

We can’t tell what’s under the hood of this trial car - is it a turbocharged or naturally aspirated engine but we’ve heard the vehicle is expected to get a new 2.5-liter Theta3 motor for the United States. A plug-in hybrid is also believed to be in the cards, while Europe will also receive a turbodiesel with a displacement of 1.6 liters.

The recent facelift for the current Tucson leaves us wondering what are Hyundai’s plans for the market launch of its successor. This prototype looks very close to its final production form but probably it won’t be before the second half of 2020 until we get to see the SUV fully revealed.