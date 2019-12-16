The new Cadillac Escalade will be revealed on February 4, but right now Cadillac has a small taste of what people can expect on the inside. The automaker released the above teaser video that features a massive digital screen for the driver and front passenger, and we do mean massive.

In a short press release accompanying the video, Cadillac says the screen measures over 38 inches diagonally. It’s also a curved OLED display with over twice the pixel density of an ultra-high-definition 4K television. That’s an industry first according to Cadillac, and it should offer quite a visual experience for front-seat passengers in the new Escalade.

We took a screenshot from the video (above) and upped the brightness to reveal a bit more of the Caddy’s interior. It won’t simply be a carbon copy of the Chevrolet Suburban with more leather and upscale trim – the Escalade will have its own layout that looks considerably more streamlined and minimalist versus the button-heavy layout in Chevy’s new full-size SUV.

The curved display will obviously take center stage in the greenhouse, though it’s unclear at this point if the big screen will be standard equipment. We’ve seen spy photos that revealed at least part of this screen, but we’ve also caught leaked images on Instagram that appear to show something slightly different.

Cadillac will hold its unveiling for the Escalade in Los Angeles during Oscars week. It’s a fitting venue given the popularity of the luxury SUV in the Hollywood scene. With the new Suburban and Tahoe already revealed, expect to see more Escalade teasers leading up to the main event.