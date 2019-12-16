BMW has issued a stop-sale and recall on M5, variants of the M8, X5 M, and X6 M because of a problem with the transmission wiring harness. The company already notified the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration of the problem, but the agency hasn't publicly published the info yet. Motor1.com reached out to BMW of North America for details on the issue. We first heard about the issue from a post on the Bimmerpost forums. The table below shows the affected models and production dates.

Series Model Description Production Dates F90 M5 Sedan January 30, 2019 – October 30, 2019 F91 M8 Convertible February 20, 2019 – October 30, 2019 F92 M8 Coupe July 3, 2019 – October 20, 2019 F93 M8 Gran Coupe June 19, 2019 – October 29, 2019 F95 X5 M Sports Activity Vehicle June 6, 2019 – November 27, 2019 F96 X6 M Sports Activity Coupe May 30, 2019 – November 26, 2019

The location and routing of the transmission wiring harness can cause damage to the components that can eventually lead to a short circuit. The issue could cause the gearbox to shift into neutral while someone is driving, which could be dangerous.

To fix the issue, technicians will replace the transmission wiring harness, and they'll reroute it to a safer position. BMW will mail a letter to affected owners in February 2020 that will advise them of the recall and will ask them to schedule an appointment to repair the issue at a local dealer.

There's bad news for anyone intending on buying one of these models, though. BMW can't sell any affected vehicles in dealer inventories until the repair is complete. "February is the expected time for transmission wiring harness replacements to begin," the company indicated.

"BMW is in the process of ensuring that the necessary tools, parts, and procedures are available prior to contacting owners to schedule an appointment with their authorized BMW center to have this important Safety Recall performed," the company's statement said.