That’s before packages and options.

The 2020 Nissan Sentra isn't the most exciting car in the class (as we learned in our review), but at least it looks better than its predecessor and comes with more standard safety. And now that sedan has a price. The base Nissan Sentra S starts at $19,090, representing a $1,100 increase over the outgoing 2019 model. But even the base Sentra comes with advanced equipment.

Under the hood of all 2020 Sentras is a brand-new 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine, good for 149 horsepower (111 kilowatts) and 146 pound-feet (198 Newton-meters) of torque. Inside, meanwhile, Nissan's Safety Shield 360 suite comes standard. If you want the larger 17-inch wheels, though (rather than the 16-inch wheel covers on the S), the SV trim starts at $20,270. And if you want to go all out on the sporty-looking Sentra SR, that will set you back $21,430. Here's how the pricing structure breaks down by trim:

2020 Nissan Sentra
2020 Nissan Sentra
Sentra S $19,090
Sentra SV $20,270
Sentra SR $21,430

On top of that, the SV and SR trims both get an optional Premium package. On the SV trim, the Premium package adds LED headlights, quilted leather, a power driver's seat, a moonroof, and a heated steering wheel, all for $2,460. The Premium package on the SR trim adds those same features, as well as an eight-speaker Bose audio system, a 360-degree camera, an auto-dimming rearview mirror, and illuminated sun visors for $2,170. If you want your Sentra with the sleek two-tone, non-premium paint, that will cost another $250. Single-tone premium paint costs $395, and the two-tone finish with premium paint costs $595.

Compared to other cars in the class, though, the 2020 Sentra isn't the most affordable. At least, not right out of the box. The Kia Forte costs $17,790 to start, the VW Jetta asks $18,895, and even the Hyundai Elantra comes in at $18,950. But two of the Sentra's closest competitors, the Honda Civic ($19,750) and Toyota Corolla ($19,600), are both pricier.

Nissan's New Sedans:

2020 nissan sentra first drive 2020 Nissan Sentra First Drive: New Recipe, Same Flavor
2020 nissan versa first drive 2020 Nissan Versa First Drive: Safety First
Kia Forte $17,790
Volkswagen Jetta $18,895
Hyundai Elantra $18,950
Nissan Sentra $19,090
Toyota Corolla $19,600
Honda Civic $19,750

Gallery: 2020 Nissan Sentra

2020 Nissan Sentra
58 Photos
2020 Nissan Sentra 2020 Nissan Sentra 2020 Nissan Sentra 2020 Nissan Sentra 2020 Nissan Sentra 2020 Nissan Sentra 2020 Nissan Sentra

Nissan Sentra

Nissan Sentra
Explore Reviews

More photos

2020 Nissan Sentra: First Drive
2020 Nissan Sentra: First Drive
Motor1.com's 10 Favorite Cars From The 2019 LA Auto Show
Motor1.com's 10 Favorite Cars From The 2019 LA Auto Show
2019 Nissan Sylphy
2019 Nissan Sylphy
2021 Nissan Sentra Spy Shots
2021 Nissan Sentra Spy Shots
Nissan Midnight Edition Models
Nissan Midnight Edition Models
2017 Nissan Sentra Nismo: Review
2017 Nissan Sentra Nismo: Review
Hide press releaseShow press release

Nissan announced U.S. pricing starting at $19,090 for the all-new 2020 Sentra, which goes on sale January 28, 2020 at Nissan dealers nationwide.

The all-new 2020 Sentra represents a breakthrough for Nissan’s popular compact sedan – with eye-catching new styling, a comprehensive suite of intelligent driving technologies including standard Nissan Safety Shield 360, advanced connectivity functions and confident performance provided by a new platform and engine. The 2020 Sentra is available in three well-equipped grade levels, S, SV and SR.

Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Prices1 for the 2020 Nissan Sentra:

Sentra S: $19,090 USD
Sentra SV: $20,270 USD
Sentra SR: $21,430 USD

Destination and Handling $925.

Now in its eighth generation, the 2020 Sentra has a powerful new design that shares muscular, sporty elements from models like Maxima and Altima. It also features a refined, premium interior, setting new standards for quality and comfort.

Nissan has also made extensive upgrades to Sentra’s driving experience. A new, fuel-efficient 2.0-liter 4-cylinder engine delivers 149 horsepower and 146 ft-lb of torque – increases of 20 percent and 17 percent respectively over the previous model. Sentra’s top-level driving dynamics are provided by a new independent rear suspension matched to a McPherson strut front suspension with twin-tube shock absorbers. Also new are a responsive dual-pinion rack electric power steering system and Nissan Intelligent Trace Control technology, both standard.

Nissan Safety Shield 360, a suite of six advanced driver-assist systems, is standard on all 2020 Sentra grade levels. Nissan Safety Shield 360 includes Automatic Emergency Braking with Pedestrian Detection, Blind Spot Warning, Rear Cross Traffic Alert, Lane Departure Warning, High Beam Assist and Rear Automatic Braking. Sentra also features standard Rear Door Alert, 10 supplemental air bags and Intelligent Driver Alertness.