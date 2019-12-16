That’s before packages and options.
The 2020 Nissan Sentra isn't the most exciting car in the class (as we learned in our review), but at least it looks better than its predecessor and comes with more standard safety. And now that sedan has a price. The base Nissan Sentra S starts at $19,090, representing a $1,100 increase over the outgoing 2019 model. But even the base Sentra comes with advanced equipment.
Under the hood of all 2020 Sentras is a brand-new 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine, good for 149 horsepower (111 kilowatts) and 146 pound-feet (198 Newton-meters) of torque. Inside, meanwhile, Nissan's Safety Shield 360 suite comes standard. If you want the larger 17-inch wheels, though (rather than the 16-inch wheel covers on the S), the SV trim starts at $20,270. And if you want to go all out on the sporty-looking Sentra SR, that will set you back $21,430. Here's how the pricing structure breaks down by trim:
|Sentra S
|$19,090
|Sentra SV
|$20,270
|Sentra SR
|$21,430
On top of that, the SV and SR trims both get an optional Premium package. On the SV trim, the Premium package adds LED headlights, quilted leather, a power driver's seat, a moonroof, and a heated steering wheel, all for $2,460. The Premium package on the SR trim adds those same features, as well as an eight-speaker Bose audio system, a 360-degree camera, an auto-dimming rearview mirror, and illuminated sun visors for $2,170. If you want your Sentra with the sleek two-tone, non-premium paint, that will cost another $250. Single-tone premium paint costs $395, and the two-tone finish with premium paint costs $595.
Compared to other cars in the class, though, the 2020 Sentra isn't the most affordable. At least, not right out of the box. The Kia Forte costs $17,790 to start, the VW Jetta asks $18,895, and even the Hyundai Elantra comes in at $18,950. But two of the Sentra's closest competitors, the Honda Civic ($19,750) and Toyota Corolla ($19,600), are both pricier.
|Kia Forte
|$17,790
|Volkswagen Jetta
|$18,895
|Hyundai Elantra
|$18,950
|Nissan Sentra
|$19,090
|Toyota Corolla
|$19,600
|Honda Civic
|$19,750
Gallery: 2020 Nissan Sentra
