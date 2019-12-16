Christmas is coming and automakers are slowly getting in a festive mood. Many major manufacturers have already announced big discounts for December, and Ford joins them with yet another attractive deal. The Blue Oval already has good incentives for trucks, SUVs, and sports cars - and now the Fusion is cheaper than ever to buy.

Before we get into the details, it’s important to note that the December discount for the sedan is only available for the 2019 model year. 2020 MY will be the final year of production for the popular Ford but the good news is it will remain on sale for at least another 10 to 12 months.

Back to the 2019 Fusion deal, CarBuzz discovered Ford offers up to 20 percent discount on the SE trim level with a 1.5-liter turbo gas engine mated to a six-speed automatic gearbox. This vehicle has a MSRP of $25,115 but until January 2, 2020, it is eligible for $3,920 cashback plus a national average dealer discount of $1,409. Doing the math, the combined discount totals $5,329 which brings the discount price to $19,786.

The 2019 Fusion SE comes equipped as standard with cool features such as 17-inch Sparkle Silver aluminum wheels, SYNC 3 infotainment system with reverse camera and navigation system, and more. The four-cylinder turbo engine under the hood sends 181 horsepower (135 kilowatts) and 185 pound-feet (250 Newton-meters) of torque exclusively to the front wheels.

Together with the 2019 Hyundai Sonata, the 2019 Fusion is also the cheapest new mid-size sedan to lease at $199 for 36 months with $1,999 at signing. The sedan may now feel somewhat neglected by Ford in terms of significant updates, but even in its 2019 form, it’s a pretty solid choice. And with a price of below $20,000, it seems like a pretty good deal to us.