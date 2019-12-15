A lot has been said about the futuristic design of the Cybertruck. While those are just fine because everyone's entitled to their own opinion, there's one thing that Tesla should address in order for the company to sell the fully electric pickup truck – and that is its legality on the road.

With that said, we've already imagined what the Cybretruck would look like if it were to be redesigned as a road-legal production truck. With the addition of side mirror cameras (currently not legal in the U.S. as of this writing), headlight clusters, smaller tires, windshield wipers, and rounder edges, this rendering of the Cybertruck could be the production version of the Tesla truck.

However, this version of the Cybertruck could still flunk European standards in terms of safety, more so with the one that Tesla presented during its reveal. In fact, in order for the Cybertruck to pass European regulations on automobiles, "strong modifications to the basic structure" are warranted. This is according to Stefan Teller, an automotive functional safety expert at SGS-TÜV Saar GmbH and reported by Spiegel Online.

For the uninitiated, Europe has a stricter standard in terms of certifying vehicles for road-worthiness. In the U.S., carmakers can certify the cars themselves. In Europe, however, there is a process that involves the marque, the government, and independent technical services like the TÜV.

Teller also added that the Cybertruck's rigid sheet metal used on the hood will not pass passive safety and pedestrian protection requirement in Europe. "The front of the vehicle must not be stiff," said Teller. "The bumper and bonnet must be able to absorb energy to protect the pedestrians."

Another one against the Cybertruck's rigidity would be when an accident occurs. The crash might not do a thing to the Cybretruck's body but because of this, the impact will be transferred to its occupants. When that happens, even the airbags won't help, according to Teller.