The Genesis G70 sports sedan is more affordable than ever thanks to significant pricing discounts. Those interested in purchasing a G70 can expect discounts of up to $4,500, while customers who prefer a lease can walk away with a G70 for a similar price to a Chevy Malibu.

The Genesis G70 competes directly with the BMW 3-series and represents Genesis's first attempt at cracking this highly contested segment. The G70 is offered with a base 2.0-liter turbocharged inline-4 cylinder engine, which produces 252 horsepower. This base engine can be had with an 8-speed automatic transmission or a 6-speed manual. For customers looking for more power, the G70 is optionally offered with a twin-turbo V6 that produces 365 horsepower.

Gallery: 2019 Genesis G70 3.3T: Review

48 Photos

In an effort to increase sales, Genesis is offering $2,500 dealer cash that can be combined with the $ 1,000-holiday cash incentive as well as the $1,000 offered to customers switching from a competing brand. All in customers can expect to save $4,500 on a brand new G70.

Unfortunately, G70s with the 2.0-liter engine mated to the 6-speed manual is not part of this incentive program. The twin-turbo V6 G70 is also omitted from this incentive program leaving customers to choose from specific trims of the G70 2.0 Turbo with the automatic.

For customers who aren’t interested in owning a G70 and would prefer to lease, Genesis is offering quite a deal. Leasees can put $0 down on a G70 Elite and only pay $409 a month for a 36-month lease. This deal is on par with the lease of a Chevy Malibu which lists $14,000 less than the G70.

Will these pricing incentives and lease deals help Genesis move more G70s? Only time will tell, but these incentives go a long way towards giving customers the nudge required to try out a brand new unproven luxury brand.





