The Honda Fit, or Jazz in other markets, has been one of the most talked-about cars during the 2019 Tokyo Motor Show. That's because of its quirky and unexpectedly different styling; a huge departure to its predecessor that has become widely popular around the world.

Now, if you're among those who despise the new design and you're planning to get one of this subcompact hatchback, Honda has announced something that might brighten up your day. The 2020MY Fit will retain its current styling. So, the same sporty-looking hatchback that has been around since 2014 – and that would be good news for some.

Despite retaining its aging design (and not getting the new one that was launched in Tokyo), Honda equipped the 2020 Fit with its suite of driver-assistive features – the Honda Sensing.

Honda Sensing comes standard with the top EX and EX-L trims, which should give the buyer high-tech features that are normally found in pricier cars. These tech toys include auto high-beam headlamps, Collision Mitigation Braking System with forward collision warning and pedestrian detection, adaptive cruise control, lane keeping assist system, and road departure mitigation with lane departure warning. The Mexico-made Fit will also get Apple CarPlay and Android Auto as standard from Sport trims and up.

The 2020 Honda Fit will also get the same 1.5L i-VTEC gasoline mill of the current one, which is either mated to a 6-speed manual or a CVT.

Price range for the 2020 Fit starts at $17,120 for the manual LX trim (includes $920 destination charge) and ceilings at $21,550 for the EX-L variant.