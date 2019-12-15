The next-generation Genesis G80 was recently spied testing at the Nurburgring to bring even greater performance to Genesis’s 5-series competitor. With styling cues from the newly debuted G90 and what sounds like twin-turbo V6 under the hood, the upcoming G80 should be quite a performer.

If you’re not familiar, the Genesis G80 is Genesis’s midsize luxury sedan that targets customers shopping for the Lexus GS or Audi A6. This saturated segment makes it rather difficult to stand out among the competent competitors, many of whom have been in the segment since the very beginning.

Gallery: 2020 Genesis G80 Spied At The Nurburgring

6 Photos

The first generation Genesis G80 followed the first Genesis sedan when the brand was still sold as a Hyundai. When Genesis became its own brand in 2015 the G80 was part of the original roster with a range of trims. The G80 was available with a base 3.8-liter V6, 5.0-liter V8, or a twin-turbo 3.3-liter V6 engine. As time went on the V8 was phased on in favor of Genesis’s turbocharged offerings.

As we look to the next generation of G80 expect to see more horsepower, luxury, and updated styling. Besides the obvious changes, it’s important to note that Genesis is a rapidly evolving brand, and each product they debut continues to show just how series this brand is. The new G70, for example, is praised continuously for its refined chassis and superb driving characteristics.

Then there’s the KIA Stinger, the Genesis G80’s close sibling. The Stinger took the G80’s drivetrain and brought out the sporty nature lacking in the G80. The transmission tuning in the KIA Stinger used the same hardware and engine from the G80 but drives in a more engaging manner. This is an experience that is sure to make its way into the next generation G80.