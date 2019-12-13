2020 A6 allroad arrives stateside in time to haul presents and gather the family

High versatility and maximum comfort with enhanced capabilities on and off paved roads, enabled by standard adaptive air suspension

Benchmark infotainment, full suite of standard and available driver assistance systems

HERNDON, Va., December 13, 2019 – Whether making first tracks on the ski hill, arriving at the theatre, or transporting out of town guests, the 2020 A6 allroad is poised for the road ahead. The Avant merges distinctive design with capable hardware to match the vehicle’s versatile, and rugged heritage. The A6 allroad is equipped with a turbocharged 3.0-liter V6 TFSI® engine that delivers power and torque for every adventure.

Following the success and enthusiast fanfare of past generations, the A6 allroad returns to the U.S. following its original introduction in 2000. The allroad derivative offers an A6 level fit and finish, with in-vehicle technology that yields a truly premium, yet highly capable experience.

The standard adaptive air suspension gives drivers a choice between six user-selectable driving modes to best meet nearly any driving situation with comfort and a lift up to 1.8 inches over the standard ride height. Dynamic all-wheel steering allows increased maneuverability and dynamics, while hill descent control makes ease of navigating steep terrain with tilt and angle displays.

The spacious interior of the A6 allroad offers seating for five with ample leg room and 30 cubic feet of cargo capacity with the rear seats up. Enthusiasts can pay homage to the model’s history with the available 20th Anniversary Edition package, incorporating additional design cues from the original allroad including an exclusive Gavial Green exterior color option.

DESIGN

The dynamic and refined design of the A6 is merged with distinct allroad traits including striking off-road enhancements to emphasize the wagon’s character and unique heritage.

Exterior design highlights:

Wheel arches and rocker panels painted in Scandium gray matte that contrast the body paint to emphasize rugged elements. A full paint option is also available for a more refined esthetic

A wide allroad-specific grille with chrome vertical slats and 20-inch wheels differentiate the wagon from its sedan counterpart

Alu-optic finish can be found on the standard roof rails, front blade and underbody protection, and the allroad-specific diffuser in the rear, to further complement the Avant design cues of the vehicle

Dual pane panoramic sunroof offer an outside-in effect for driver and passengers alike

Matrix-design LED headlights with high beam assist and LED taillights with dynamic rear indicators are standard equipped for enhanced illumination and signature lighting design

Interior design highlights:

Dark Brown Walnut Natural Wood inlays

Four-zone climate control

Heated front seats, eight-way power with driver four-way power lumbar and driver memory

Heated, three-spoke multifunction steering wheel with shift paddles

Available dual pane acoustic glass

20th Anniversary Edition

Gavial Green exterior with Scandium Gray contrast, the color takes its cues from the Highland Green color of the original A6 allroad

Sarder brown Valcona leather with Fine Nappa Accents, accentuated by Fine Grain Ash Natural Noble Wood inlays

Illuminated doorsills with “allroad” logo

Pedals and footrest in stainless steel, a leather seat base, and leather airbag cap with contrast stitching

POWERTRAIN AND PERFORMANCE

The 2020 A6 allroad is equipped with the same engine as the A6 55 TFSI sedan, a turbocharged 3.0-liter TFSI® engine that produces up to 335 horsepower and 369 lb-ft of torque. As a result, the A6 allroad can sprint from 0-60 mph in 5.1 seconds.

The seven-speed S tronic® dual-clutch automatic transmission transfers power to a quattro® with ultra® technology that balances performance and efficiency. This technology allows for intelligent, proactive control of the all-wheel drive system to help predictively modify the torque application as the driver demands or the driving conditions require whether it be on-road or off, snow, dirt or pavement.

KEY SPECIFICATIONS

Model Engine Transmission Horsepower Torque 2020 A6 allroad 3.0 TFSI® quattro ultra AWD Seven-speed S tronic® 335 hp 369 lb-ft

CHASSIS AND SUSPENSION

A specially tuned adaptive air suspension with controlled damping allows the A6 allroad to handle a variety of driving situations, making it ready for the adventure ahead. Ride height is adjusted depending on the mode set using the Audi drive select system and road speed. At its maximum height, the allroad sits 1.8 inches higher than the A6 sedan to enable additional clearance over rugged terrain. Drivers can choose between six driving modes to best fit nearly any driving scenario.

Auto : provides the most balanced engine and chassis response

: provides the most balanced engine and chassis response Comfort : lighter steering feel and smoother throttle input makes smooth and comfortable driving (standard right height)

: lighter steering feel and smoother throttle input makes smooth and comfortable driving (standard right height) Dynamic : heavier steering feel along with immediate throttle responses and sporty gear changes (-0.6 inches lower)

: heavier steering feel along with immediate throttle responses and sporty gear changes (-0.6 inches lower) Individual : driver chooses each setting according to preference

: driver chooses each setting according to preference Allroad : provides increased ground clearance (+1.2 inches) at speeds up to 21.7 mph

: provides increased ground clearance (+1.2 inches) at speeds up to 21.7 mph Offroad: provides an additional 0.6 inches of lift above Allroad mode, when traveling under 21.7 mph

The A6 allroad also offers additional standard comfort features including standard hill descent control, tilt angle assist and available dynamic all-wheel steering. When negotiating light terrain, the driver can call up a display on the MMI monitor that shows the current tilt angle in the longitudinal and transverse directions – displaying a warning when the vehicle is at risk of tipping over. On a steep slope, the hill descent control limits the speed to a speed decided by the driver and brakes all four wheels selectively and individually as necessary. On loose surfaces the system provides additional braking support by using a special ABS brake function.

TECHNOLOGY

Inside, the A6 allroad features the same extensive infotainment range found in the A6 model line. The MMI touch response® is comprised of two large, high-resolution touch displays. The upper, 10.1 inch display controls the infotainment, allowing the user to arrange the location of central vehicle functions using a drag-and-drop technique, making it intuitive to use like a smartphone.

The lower, 8.6-inch display is used for climate control, comfort and convenience functions and for natural handwriting input with whole-word recognition. Users can write a word left to right, or in one spot, and the MMI is designed to identify each letter. Alternatively, a full QWERTY keyboard can be used, like on a smartphone.

Additional technology features include:

Standard Audi virtual cockpit featuring a 12.3 inch display that offers HD resolution of 1920 x 720 pixels. The driver can choose between two viewing modes – classic and infotainment. The virtual cockpit helps to enhance the infotainment and navigating experience through the large satellite imagery or 3D city maps (requires Audi connect PRIME) supported with 4G LTE (where available)

Standard Audi phone box connects compatible smartphones with the vehicle’s antenna for boosted signal and charges the phone inductively

Standard Audi smartphone interface provides Apple CarPlay® and Google TM Android Auto integration for compatible devices, helping make smartphone interactions easier for the driver

Android Auto integration for compatible devices, helping make smartphone interactions easier for the driver Standard on Prestige models, the full-color head-up display projects relevant driving information in the driver’s field of vision.

projects relevant driving information in the driver’s field of vision. Standard Bang & Olufsen 3D Premium Sound System

DRIVER ASSSISTANCE SYSTEMS

The all-new A6 allroad offers a comprehensive suite of standard and available driver assistance systems to help ensure peace of mind on the road.

Driver assistance features:

Available Adaptive Cruise Assist (ACA), a “hands-on” system that helps the driver with acceleration and braking, maintaining speed and following distance, and with lane tracking over a speed range of 0-95 mph and during traffic jam situations

(ACA), a “hands-on” system that helps the driver with acceleration and braking, maintaining speed and following distance, and with lane tracking over a speed range of 0-95 mph and during traffic jam situations Standard Audi pre sense front helps detect vehicles, pedestrians and cyclists in the vehicle’s path, at speeds of up 20 52 mph and can initiate braking when a potential collision is detected

helps detect vehicles, pedestrians and cyclists in the vehicle’s path, at speeds of up 20 52 mph and can initiate braking when a potential collision is detected Standard Top view camera system (front, rear and side views) with virtual 360° view combines four wide-angle cameras on the outside of the vehicle to project a real-time 3D model of the A6, allowing the driver to toggle around the vehicle and zoom in and out to help with maneuvering in tight spaces

combines four wide-angle cameras on the outside of the vehicle to project a real-time 3D model of the A6, allowing the driver to toggle around the vehicle and zoom in and out to help with maneuvering in tight spaces Available intersection assist monitors cross traffic when pulling through an intersection or crossing lanes and can help notify the driver of a potentially hazardous situation by applying the brakes at speeds of up to 6.2 mph or with visual and audio warnings at speeds of up to 18.6 mph

monitors cross traffic when pulling through an intersection or crossing lanes and can help notify the driver of a potentially hazardous situation by applying the brakes at speeds of up to 6.2 mph or with visual and audio warnings at speeds of up to 18.6 mph Available turn assist can help prevent a collision with an oncoming vehicle when turning left by applying the brakes and keeping the vehicle within its own lane

can help prevent a collision with an oncoming vehicle when turning left by applying the brakes and keeping the vehicle within its own lane Available traffic sign recognition (as part of the Driver assistance package) including vehicle speed warning, can detect speed limits and displays the information in the Audi virtual cockpit

(as part of the Driver assistance package) including vehicle speed warning, can detect speed limits and displays the information in the Audi virtual cockpit Available Audi side assist provides blind spot monitoring via LED indicators on the exterior mirror housings at speeds above 9 mph

provides blind spot monitoring via LED indicators on the exterior mirror housings at speeds above 9 mph Available Audi pre sense rear helps monitor the traffic following the vehicle and can close the windows and sunroof and tension the seat belts in the case of a rear-end collision

helps monitor the traffic following the vehicle and can close the windows and sunroof and tension the seat belts in the case of a rear-end collision Vehicle exit warning (as part of Audi side assist) can help prevent incidents when moving objects are approaching from behind as the vehicle doors are opened with a visual red indication on the interior LED light strip of the door trim, acoustic warning, and a one-to-two second delay in the door handle release

(as part of Audi side assist) can help prevent incidents when moving objects are approaching from behind as the vehicle doors are opened with a visual red indication on the interior LED light strip of the door trim, acoustic warning, and a one-to-two second delay in the door handle release Rear cross traffic assist (as part of Audi side assist) supports the driver when reversing out of a perpendicular parking space and can help alert the driver through a brake jolt in certain situations, for example in the case where an approaching vehicle is detected

Pricing detail:

Model year 2020 A6 allroad starting manufacturer suggested retail prices:

Model Engine Premium Premium Plus Prestige 2020 A6 allroad 3.0 TFSI® quattro ultra AWD - $65,900 $70,400

*Prices above exclude destination charge ($995), taxes, title, options, and dealer charges. Dealer sets actual prices.

For more information on the 2020 Audi A6 allroad, visit www.audiusa.com.