Within GM’s full-size SUV hierarchy, the GMC Yukon holds the middle ground between Chevrolet’s Suburban / Tahoe twins and the upscale Cadillac Escalade. We’ve seen the new Suburban and Tahoe – Chevrolet unveiled the all-new 2021 models earlier this week. We know Cadillac will unveil the new Escalade in February, and we’ve even seen some leaked photos of the luxury SUV. That leaves the Yukon, which we preview here in a fresh set of spy photos.

It still wears a full camouflage wrap, but obviously the primary difference will be at the front. The Yukon will share the same design language as seen on the GMC Sierra pickup, boasting a large chrome grille flanked by headlights considerably larger than those used on both the Chevrolet and Cadillac versions. In profile, we can see the Yukon will keep the Tahoe’s slight up-tick on the belt line – at least on shorter versions – and naturally it will offer a bit more bling for wheel options.

Similarly, expect the Yukon to offer more standard-issue features inside, along with upscale trim compared to the Suburban and Tahoe. Whether GM’s new digital instrument cluster comes standard remains to be seen, but it will certainly be an available item. Of course, the big news for all of GM’s full-size SUVs is the new independent rear suspension. A new diesel engine is offered for the Bow Tie models, and the Yukon should have that option as well.

Like the Cadillac, we’ve seen leaked images allegedly showing the new Yukon uncovered and to no real surprise, it looks like the GMC Sierra. As for when the covers will officially lift, it will happen in early 2020 but the specific timeframe is a mystery. Will GMC’s version predate the new Cadillac Escalade with a reveal in January, or will it be the closing act for GM’s revamped full-size SUV lineup? Only time will tell.