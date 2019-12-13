Sorry, Mini customers. While BMW's get wireless Android Auto connectivity starting in July 2020, the company's diminutive division doesn't receive the upgrade.

"Mini won’t receive Android Auto functionality at the same time as it was just announced for BMW," according to a Mini spokesperson speaking to BMW Blog. "At this time we don’t have a confirmed timeline of when this functionality may become available on Mini models."

The Android Auto functionality for the BMW models comes with the company's Operating System 7.0 software. Users of the tech can also get their smartphone's information on the vehicle's digital cockpit and head-up display, not just on the infotainment screen.

BMW will hold a demonstration of the wireless Android Auto feature at the Consumer Electronics Show in January 2020.

If it's any consolation for Mini shoppers, the brand intends to offer a six-speed manual gearbox for the Hardtop and Convertible models again starting in February 2020. The three-pedal layout returns to the Clubman and Countryman in July.

The expansion of the manual gearbox doesn't extend to the new Mini John Cooper Works GP. The company apparently doesn't have an option available that can withstand the 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine's 301 horsepower (231 kilowatts) and 332 pound-feet (450 Newton-meters) of torque. An eight-speed automatic is the only choice for the hot hatch. The company is making just 3,000 examples of the GP and is selling them for a starting price of $44,900. Deliveries begin in March 2020.