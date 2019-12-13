Back in July this year, Mini confirmed rumors from earlier this year that it will delay the launch of 2020 models with manual transmissions “due to technical evaluation.” Fortunately, customers won’t have to wait too long to get their hands on a brand new stick-shift Mini as the British company has just announced manuals will be back for the two- and four-door models in February 2020.

"Starting early February 2020, customers will be able to resume ordering Mini hardtop and convertible models equipped with manual transmissions from March 2020 production. The Clubman and Countryman will follow in July,” the automaker’s spokesman Andrew Cutler recently told Car and Driver.

When asked about the reason for the delay, Cutler explained that "additional testing and optimization" were necessary due to updates to the engine fuel-delivery system, including an increased injection pressure. These procedures temporarily left Mini with the seven-speed dual-clutch automatic and eight-speed torque-converter automatic as its only gearbox options, depending on the model.

Cutler also revealed interesting details about the percentage of Mini customers opting for a manual gearbox. The Cooper S Hardtop currently has the highest stick-shift take rate in the brand’s lineup with as many as 45 percent of the customers in the United States going for the six-speed manual.

"There is a segment of the customer base that prefers driving with a manual transmission, so we do want to maintain that for the component of our customers who expect that. We are going to continue to ensure that we've got manuals when and where possible," Cutler added.

The gallery below contains more than 700 photos with the 2020 Mini lineup for the United States.