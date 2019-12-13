The Hyundai Sonata is all-new for 2020 - and it’s a very solid and distinctive choice in the mid-size sedan segment. With its “wild looks and an improved interior,” it’s “a true stand out,” as Motor1.com’s Associate Editor Clint Simone concluded in his first drive review of the 2020 Sonata. Things are getting even better with a new incentive program by the South Korean automaker, with the largest discount being $2,500 for the SE trim.

First discovered by CarsDirect through a dealer incentive bulletin, the incentive is for leasing and, in Los Angeles, the 2020 Sonata SE is listed at $219 for 36 months with $2,699 due at signing. The rebates are $2,000 and $1,750 for the SEL and the range-topping Limited models, respectively.

With an effective cost of $294/month based on an MSRP of $24,330 and 10,000 miles per year, CarsDirect calculated that the 2020 Sonata SE undercuts most of its rivals such as the 2020 Honda Accord LX ($318) and 2020 Toyota Camry LE ($325). Even more interestingly, it’s cheaper to lease the sedan than the Hyundai Venue crossover, which has an effective cost of $326, or $32 per month more than the Sonata.

Together with the incentives for the new Sonata, Hyundai is also running a discount program for the outgoing 2019 model with up to $4,750 off when leasing or up to $4,500 when buying. At least in California, this makes the popular model the cheapest new mid-size sedan to lease together with the 2019 Ford Fusion, both at $199 for 36 months with $1,999 at signing.

Next year, Hyundai will also launch the Sonata Hybrid and the Sonata N-Line, which should further boost the vehicle’s desirability in the United States.