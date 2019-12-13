Nogaro Blue paint harkens back to the original 1994 RS2 Avant.
2019 has been the busiest year ever for Audi Sport’s RS portfolio taking into consideration the large amount of models launched, with some being additions to the range like the RS Q3 Sportback and RS Q8. To mark a quarter of a century since it all started – with the RS2 Avant – the Four Rings are introducing an Anniversary Package tailored to some of the RS models.
Available for the TT RS Coupe, RS4 Avant, RS5 Coupe, RS5 Sportback, RS6 Avant, and RS7 Sportback, the appearance kit takes inspiration from the original RS launched back in 1994. Case in point, the exterior of these models can be painted in Nogaro Blue complemented by the blue Alcantara accents inside the cabin. If you’d rather have a different color, Audi Sport is also selling these performance cars in Glacier White, Nardo Gray, and Mythos Black.
To further spice things up, matte aluminum accents are combined on the outside with glossy black surfaces, while an RS anniversary logo proudly showing “25” is projected onto the road when you open the front doors. We can also see the same badge adorning the center of the wheels, which come finished in a two-tone look combining gloss anthracite with silver.
Additional changes have occurred inside the cabin of these RS models where Audi once again took inspiration from the RS2 Avant. There are Cobal Blue accents in Alcantara for the floor mat piping as well as the 12 o’clock marking on the steering wheel. For the TT RS, RS4, and both RS5 models, the body-hugging seats are finished in Nappa leather with Alcantara center panels, while those of the larger RS6 and RS7 are wrapped in perforated Valcona leather with a blue shade in the perforation. Rounding off the changes are the “25” logos on the door cards, seats, and floor mats.
Audi is already selling the RS 25 Years Anniversary Package in Europe, including at home in Germany where it costs €9,350 for the TT RS Coupe, €10,900 for the RS4 Avant, RS5 Coupe, RS5 Sportback, and €14,500 if you want the RS6 Avant or the RS7 Sportback.
25 years of Audi RS: exclusive anniversary package
- “Anniversary package 25 years of RS” now available for order for the TT RS Coupé, RS 4 Avant, RS 5 Coupé and Sportback, RS 6 Avant, and RS 7 Sportback
- Exterior color Nogaro blue and blue Alcantara elements in the interior as a tribute to the legendary RS 2 Avant
- Exterior with elements in a matt aluminum look and gloss black
25 years of performance, prestige, and exclusiveness. A quarter of a century ago, the RS 2 Avant kicked off the success story of the Audi high-performance models. As a tribute to the first high-performance station wagon from Audi, Audi Sport GmbH is releasing an exclusive equipment package for the TT RS Coupé*, RS 4 Avant*, RS 5 Coupé*, RS 5 Sportback*, RS 6 Avant*, and RS 7 Sportback* models. The “anniversary package 25 years of RS” is now available for order.
"All our RS models are strong characters. The RS 2 Avant from 1994 already represented our philosophy of a strong performance, individuality, and full everyday usability. This is basis of our success story," says Oliver Hoffmann, Managing Director of Audi Sport GmbH. "For our anniversary package, we placed the focus on individuality. The exterior and interior make reference to our first RS model, the RS 2 Avant."
For the exterior, the anniversary package combines a matt aluminum look with gloss black. The front blade, the vertical webs on the RS 4*, RS 5*, RS 6*, and RS 7*, as well as the inlays in the side sills and the horizontal web of the rear diffuser also feature a matt aluminum look. The Audi rings and RS logos as well as the rear wing of the TT RS Coupé* and the exterior mirror housings are designed in gloss black. An exclusive RS anniversary logo showing the number “25” is projected onto the ground when the doors are opened and is also featured on the wheel center cover. To match the exterior, the wheels are designed in a two-color look featuring silver and gloss anthracite.
The interior is also inspired by the legendary RS 2: It is dominated by the color black, with cobalt blue accents in Alcantara on the piping of the floor mats and the 12 o’clock marking on the steering wheel rim. The RS sport seats with a honeycomb pattern in the TT RS*, RS 4*, and RS 5* models combine fine Nappa leather with seat center panels in Alcantara, just like the RS 2 Avant back in the day. The seat upholstery of the RS sport seats in the RS 6* and RS 7* is designed in perforated Valcona leather. A blueish contrast shimmers through the perforation, which allows for ventilation for the first time. In the interior, the “25 years” logo decorates the shoulder area of the seats, the floor mats, and the door trim panels.
Customers in Germany and other European countries can now order the anniversary package. Prices in Germany start at EUR 9,350 for the TT RS Coupé*, EUR 10,900 for the RS 4 Avant*, RS 5 Coupé*, and RS 5 Sportback*, and EUR 14,500 for the RS 6 Avant* and RS 7 Sportback*.