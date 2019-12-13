2019 has been the busiest year ever for Audi Sport’s RS portfolio taking into consideration the large amount of models launched, with some being additions to the range like the RS Q3 Sportback and RS Q8. To mark a quarter of a century since it all started – with the RS2 Avant – the Four Rings are introducing an Anniversary Package tailored to some of the RS models.

Available for the TT RS Coupe, RS4 Avant, RS5 Coupe, RS5 Sportback, RS6 Avant, and RS7 Sportback, the appearance kit takes inspiration from the original RS launched back in 1994. Case in point, the exterior of these models can be painted in Nogaro Blue complemented by the blue Alcantara accents inside the cabin. If you’d rather have a different color, Audi Sport is also selling these performance cars in Glacier White, Nardo Gray, and Mythos Black.

To further spice things up, matte aluminum accents are combined on the outside with glossy black surfaces, while an RS anniversary logo proudly showing “25” is projected onto the road when you open the front doors. We can also see the same badge adorning the center of the wheels, which come finished in a two-tone look combining gloss anthracite with silver.

Additional changes have occurred inside the cabin of these RS models where Audi once again took inspiration from the RS2 Avant. There are Cobal Blue accents in Alcantara for the floor mat piping as well as the 12 o’clock marking on the steering wheel. For the TT RS, RS4, and both RS5 models, the body-hugging seats are finished in Nappa leather with Alcantara center panels, while those of the larger RS6 and RS7 are wrapped in perforated Valcona leather with a blue shade in the perforation. Rounding off the changes are the “25” logos on the door cards, seats, and floor mats.

Audi is already selling the RS 25 Years Anniversary Package in Europe, including at home in Germany where it costs €9,350 for the TT RS Coupe, €10,900 for the RS4 Avant, RS5 Coupe, RS5 Sportback, and €14,500 if you want the RS6 Avant or the RS7 Sportback.