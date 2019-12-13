The 2020 camping season is still months away but companies from the industry are already preparing new products to offer its customers. Ohio-based nuCamp is almost ready with its lineup for next year and one of the firm’s bestsellers, the Tab 400 Teardrop trailer, is getting a new addition to the range.

Meet the Tab 400 Solo which - as its name suggests - is designed for the single camper traveler. The model is still not officially out but a short 50-second video teases its smart interior design with the main features being the expandable twin bed and the new isotherm refrigerator.

Gallery: 2020 nuCamp Tab 400 Solo

12 Photos

The overall trailer shape and dimensions seem to be unchanged compared to the regular Tab 400 models but this foldable bed makes all the difference. When fully expanded, it measures 57x79 inches (145x200 centimeters) and can comfortably accommodate two grown-ups. Should you want more space in the living area, or - if you are traveling all by yourself, you can simply fold up the bed.

As for the regular Tab 400 series, it offers a three-person dinette that converts to a second sleeping area and a larger wet bath with a pull-down sink and heated floor. The onboard kitchenette features a glass-top sink, two-burner stove, and two-way fridge, while the master sleeping area is equipped with a comfortable Froli Sleep System.

The optional Convenience Package adds LED lights, alloy wheels, spare tire, electric brakes, window shades, 1200-watt inverter, and other goodies. A total of five exterior colors and five cushion colors are available, plus two sidewall and accent panel colors.