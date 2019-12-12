The current-generation Kia Optima is coming to a close. Next year, Kia will significantly redesign the sedan for the 2021 model year, giving the aging model fresh looks, new tech, and more. But until that arrives, Kia still has to sell the current Optima. To help move models off of dealership lots, Kia is introducing the Optima Special Edition that starts at $27,115, according to a new report from Cars Direct. The pricing includes the destination charge.

The new Optima is $1,500 more expensive than the S trim, but $800 cheaper than that EX Premium, slotting between the two trims. It’ll occupy the EX’s trim space in the lineup, which has ended production, according to the publication. Kia made the move to undercut its competitors, offering features customers want at a significantly cheaper price than the offerings from Toyota, Honda, and Nissan.

Cars Directs got an early order guide detailing the trim, and confirmed with Kia the changes to the Optima lineup. The new Optima Special Edition receives black mirror caps, roof, and other accents. Gloss-black 18-inch wheels continue the dark-accented theme. Sparkling Silver paint is an exclusive color to the trim, while customers can brighten the inside with the panoramic sunroof.

Inside is where the Optima Special Edition really shines. The trim offers heated leather front seats, a leather-wrapped and heated steering wheel, and a push-button start. Combine those features with the panoramic sunroof, and the Kia Optima Special Edition is a great buy. According to Kia spokesperson James Hopes, competitor offerings are at least $4,000 more expensive than the new Optima trim while offering similar features.

The updated styling doesn’t translate to changes under the hood. The Special Edition comes with Kia’s 2.4-liter four-cylinder producing the same 185 horsepower and 178 pound-feet of torque. While the standard features are appealing, sedans aren’t selling like they used to. Crossovers are popular, forcing some automakers to abandon the segment altogether. The all-new 2021 Kia Optima should help sales.