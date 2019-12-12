Ah, the test drive. For eons it’s been the go-to sales tactic of choice. Take a quick 15-minute jaunt in a new car, fall in love with the smell and the neat features, then sign on the dotted line only to discover after 200 miles that it’s noisy, crowded, bad on gas, and uncomfortable for trips conveniently longer than 15 minutes. Some dealerships offer extended test drives, but Nissan is turning to car-sharing service Turo for drives that can last days. Of course, you’ll have to pay for it – more on that in a bit.

Save Thousands On A New Nissan Rogue MSRP $ 26,115 MSRP $ 26,115 Save on average over $3,400 off MSRP* with

Motor1.com Car Buying Service SEE PRICING

For those not familiar with Turo, this is basically a rental car service that allows people to rent privately-owned vehicles. As such, renters aren’t forced choose between the vanilla white Toyota Camry or the black Chevrolet Cruze parked in rental lots across the country. If a Turo user has a Jaguar F-Type that mostly sits in the garage, it can be offered up to rent. Vehicle availability depends entirely on how many Turo members with cars there are in a given area, and daily rental prices can often be cheaper than what you might find at a traditional company.

Nissan sees this Turo partnership as a way to better engage with buyers – especially Millennials – who want more direct experience with a model before making a purchase.

“This gives shoppers a different way to experience a Nissan vehicle and all of its innovative technologies within the framework of their lives — driving the roads they frequently travel, running errands, and getting input from their family and friends," said Dan Mohnke, Nissan’s vice president of customer journey & data innovation. "Now you don't have to go to the test drive, the test drive can come to you. Today's consumers have new expectations for shopping and service."

It sounds interesting, but as of now, Nissan only offers this promotion in three locations – Salt Lake City, Los Angeles, and several counties in northern New Jersey. And as previously mentioned, you actually have to pay for this test drive. Prices depend on the vehicle you choose, so expect to pay considerably more for a brand-new Nissan Armada as opposed to a barebones 2016 Sentra. Insurance will also be an extra cost if your personal policy doesn’t cover rentals, which means an extended weekend test drive could actually get quite expensive.

If this sounds exactly like a typical rental car experience, you’re certainly not wrong. However, if you ultimately buy a new Nissan within six months of your Turo rental, Nissan will give you an extra $300 off the price. Is it worth the hassle just to sample a new Nissan for more than a few minutes? Jump into the comments and let us know what you think about this Turo / Nissan experiment.