2020 Dodge Charger GT AWD Proves An Old Dog Can Learn New Tricks

For the first time, the Charger GT AWD takes the Charger’s fierce performance exterior and features, including performance hood, fascia, sculpted side sills, spoiler, high-bolstered seats and performance steering wheel with paddle shifters, and mixes it up with all-weather capable all-wheel drive on America’s only four-door muscle car.

"Most people think of Chargers and Challengers as high-performance muscle cars, which clearly they are, but they can also be four-season capable AWD performance cars," said Tim Kuniskis, Global Head of Alfa Romeo and Head of Passenger Cars – Dodge, SRT, Chrysler and FIAT, FCA – North America. “Only Dodge offers vehicles that combine practicality and all-weather driving confidence without sacrificing muscle car attitude.”

The top three purchase reasons for the Charger are exterior styling, fun to drive, and power and acceleration. The Charger GT AWD delivers on all fronts and adds all-weather capability at a starting U.S. manufacturer’s suggested retail price (MSRP) of $34,995 (excluding $1,495 destination charge).

Charger GT AWD joins Charger SXT AWD in dealer showrooms, giving more AWD options and a broader range of price points; Challenger SXT and GT AWD are also available for 2020 model year. Dealer orders for Charger GT AWD will be open for orders in January, and vehicles are scheduled to arrive in Dodge//SRT dealerships in the first quarter of 2020.

The new 2020 Dodge Charger GT AWD joins the new Charger SRT Hellcat Widebody and Charger Scat Pack Widebody, as well as the Scat Pack, GT, SXT and SXT AWD, as Dodge continues to buck the trend in a shrinking sedan segment.

In the third quarter of 2019, Charger notched its highest level of third-quarter sales in 13 years. In 2019, the Charger is on pace to lead the U.S. large car sedan segment for the third year in a row in total sales.

America’s only four-door muscle car with AWD

All-wheel drive shouldn’t mean compromise for muscle car enthusiasts, and with a variety of standard convenient features and performance parts, the Charger GT AWD has tons to offer, all year long.

The Charger GT AWD features Dodge’s award-winning 3.6-liter Pentastar V-6 engine, which delivers 300 horsepower at 6,350 rpm and a responsive 264 lb.-ft. of torque at 4,800 rpm. It’s paired with the standard TorqueFlite eight-speed automatic transmission, offering up to an EPA-estimated 18 city/27 hwy miles per gallon (mpg). A tuned induction system and dual exhaust from the manifolds back to the tips help deliver more than 90 percent of the engine’s peak torque from 1,800 to 6,400 rpm – all for outstanding drivability and responsiveness.

In addition to the class-exclusive all-wheel-drive system with active transfer case and front-axle disconnect, the Charger GT AWD carries Charger’s unmistakable, menacing performance look and features with the standard performance hood, front and rear fascias, sculpted side sills, spoiler, all-wheel-drive suspension, 3.07 rear axle ratio, performance steering wheel with paddle shifters, Dodge Performance Pages with the 8.4-inch Uconnect screen, Houndstooth cloth high-bolstered performance seats and Dark Dub Plate instrument panel.

For all-weather traction all year long, the Charger GT AWD features P235/55R19 BSW all-season performance tires mounted on 19-inch aluminum wheels in a Satin Carbon finish, optional in Black Noise. Projector LED fog lamps, a performance rear spoiler, ParkSense rear park assist and ParkView rear backup camera are also standard equipment on the Charger GT AWD.

All-wheel-drive confidence to weather any storm

The Dodge Charger GT AWD features Dodge’s high-performance, technologically advanced all-wheel-drive system, which includes a class-exclusive active transfer case that delivers excellent all-season performance and fuel economy.

The Charger GT AWD seamlessly transitions between rear-wheel drive and all-wheel drive with no driver intervention. For the driver who wants to engage the AWD system full-time, the Charger GT’s AWD system also can be activated for full-time engagement with the push of the Sport button.

For the enthusiast who truly values the rear-wheel-drive performance Charger delivers, the front wheels are disengaged and 100 percent of the engine’s torque is directed to the rear wheels. This preserves the outstanding fun-to-drive performance and handling characteristics inherent to rear-wheel-drive vehicles. When sensors indicate the need for additional traction, the system automatically engages the front wheels, instantly transitioning Charger GT AWD into all-wheel-drive mode.

Enhanced with Vehicle Dynamic Control (VDC), the Charger GT AWD has impressive handling on all surfaces, especially snow and slush. VDC provides excellent traction on slippery surfaces and also helps the driver maintain the desired vehicle path. Enhancing the on-road dynamic performance using precise front-to-rear torque control integrated with the Electronic Stability Control (ESC) system, VDC maintains fun-to-drive character of the Charger, regardless of road conditions.

In addition, the new Charger GT AWD features Sport mode, paddle shifters and Dodge Performance Pages. With Sport mode active, AWD is fully engaged, gear changes are quicker and revs are held higher for even more performance-oriented acceleration. For even more control, the driver can also use the die-cast steering-wheel-mounted paddle shifters and view gear selection through the full-color Electronic Vehicle Information Center (EVIC) centered in the instrument cluster.

The Super Track Pak button activates Dodge Performance Pages and launch control features embedded in the 8.4-inch touchscreen radio. Visible performance information, such as reaction times, 0-60 times, G-force indicator and lap times, can be monitored, and even mirrored, in the 7-inch thin-film transistor (TFT) customizable cluster display. The new Charger GT AWD model also features three-mode ESC with “full-off” mode, a fun feature for drifting through snowy scenes.

