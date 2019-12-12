2020 Dodge Charger GT AWD Proves An Old Dog Can Learn New Tricks

All-wheel drive makes its debut on the GT-trimmed sedan early next year.
Dodge is something of an oddity in the automotive realm. The current Charger sedan received a facelift in 2015, but its bones reach all the way back to 2011. It’s an elderly model for sure, but 2019 sales stats show buyers still love this thing. While other automakers are dropping sedans amid double-digit sales drops, the old Charger is enjoying a double-digit sales gain through 2019 – its best sales year in over a decade. With that kind of mojo in play, we can’t even remotely fault Dodge for upping the ante with more Charger editions like this, the new all-wheel-drive GT.
"Most people think of Chargers and Challengers as high-performance muscle cars, which clearly they are, but they can also be four-season capable AWD performance cars," said FCA’s Tim Kuniskis. “Only Dodge offers vehicles that combine practicality and all-weather driving confidence without sacrificing muscle car attitude.”
It sounds exciting, and honestly, the Charger GT never had a problem looking like a muscle car. It gets the scooped hood, muscular fascia, spoiler, up-spec wheels, and the high-bolstered seats like normal Charger GT models. For the first time, you can now have that pomp and circumstance with an all-wheel-drive system that features a front-axle disconnect. Previously, the only way to get an AWD Charger was to opt for the entry-level SXT model.
The downside is that it still doesn’t sound or move like a muscle car. The GT soldiers on with the 3.6-liter V6 under the hood, connected to an eight-speed automatic that can be manually articulated through paddle shifters on the steering wheel. With 300 horsepower (224 kilowatts) and 264 pound-feet (358 Newton-meters) of torque, the six-pot isn’t a slouch by any means. But the big Charger GT was a heavyweight before the addition of all-wheel drive. Sadly, upgrading to the Hemi V8 isn’t an option.
Dodge says the new 2020 Charger GT AWD will start at $34,995, not including $1,495 in destination charges. Order banks will open in January, with deliveries expected to begin later in the first quarter of 2020.
Winter Warrior: New 2020 Dodge Charger GT AWD Delivers Unparalleled Year-round Performance Wrapped in Muscle Car Attitude
For the First Time, America’s Only Four-door Muscle Car Takes Charger GT’s Fierce Performance Exterior and Mixes It Up With All-weather Capable All-wheel Drive
- New 2020 Dodge Charger GT all-wheel drive (AWD) features class-exclusive all-wheel-drive system with active transfer case and front-axle disconnect, delivering year-round performance combined with muscle car styling
- Award-winning 3.6-liter Pentastar V-6 engine standard on Charger GT AWD, delivers 300 horsepower at 6,350 rpm and a responsive 264 lb.-ft. of torque at 4,800 rpm
- Charger GT AWD has a starting U.S. manufacturer’s suggested retail price (MSRP) of $34,995 (excluding $1,495 destination charge)
- Charger GT AWD joins Charger SXT AWD in dealer showrooms, giving more AWD options and a broader range of price points; Challenger SXT and GT AWD are also available for 2020 model year
- Dealer orders for the 2020 Dodge Charger GT AWD open in January. Vehicles are scheduled to arrive in Dodge//SRT dealerships in the first quarter of 2020
- In the third quarter of 2019, Charger reached its highest level of third-quarter sales in 13 years. In 2019, the Charger is on pace to lead the U.S. large car sedan segment for the third year in a row in total sales