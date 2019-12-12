Over the last few years, Jeep has hustled to update and expand its lineup, riding the wave of crossover popularity. But Jeep’s not done yet. Not only are there two larger, three-row SUVs coming – Wagoneer and Grand Wagoneer – the company is also planning to launch an “ultra-compact” crossover in 2022, according to Auto Express. The publication spoked with Jeep European Head of Brand Marketing Marco Pigozzi, who spilled the tiny can of beans about the new model.

The mini Jeep will slot below the Jeep Renegade in the brand’s lineup, which likely means we may not see it in the U.S. It’ll compete against the likes of the Suzuki Jimny, even though it’ll be slightly longer than that model. However, it’s shorter than the new Nissan Juke that Europeans continue to enjoy. Pigozzi said the new model would still meet the brand’s high standards for off-road capability.

The new model could be electrified, too. The automaker plans to offer a hybrid version of every vehicle by 2022, and, depending on the market, could offer plug-in hybrids and battery-electric vehicles. Recently, Jeep’s Global President Christian Meunièr said the electrification plans should make the automaker “the greenest SUV brand in the world,” claiming the hybrid models will be “the best Jeeps ever.” That’s a bold claim for a car-buying public that’s still warming up to hybrids and EVs, though the new product assault could come at the right time.

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles’ planned merger with PSA Group could provide the platform for the compact Jeep, pulling from PSA’s Common Modular Architecture that underpins the Peugeot 208, Vauxhall Corsa, and others. The addition of a new model under the Renegade would give Jeep a robust portfolio of models ranging from traditional crossovers like the Grand Cherokee and Compass to the Wrangler and Gladiator. A sub-Renegade model is a smart move.