All trucks now have an active safety tech suite and infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.
The 2020 Honda Ridgeline will arrive next year with some big upgrades, including a nine-speed automatic to replace the current six-speed gearbox. The first of the improved trucks will arrive in showrooms on December 16.
The exterior of the Ridgeline now benefits from a remote-locking tailgate. In addition, the rear doors can now open wider.
All 2020 Ridgelines also get the Honda Sensing active safety assist suite. The features include collision mitigation braking, road departure mitigation, adaptive cruise control with low-speed follow, and lane-keeping assist.
Rather than being a feature of the RTL-T trim, all 2020 Ridgeline trims now get an eight-inch infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto functionality.
Honda also expands the pickup's available options. Buyers can add LED low beams for the headlights, an eight-way power driver's seat with adjustable lumbar support, and ambient interior lighting.
The Ridgeline's sole engine continues to be a 3.5-liter V6 that produces 280 horsepower (209 kilowatts) and 262 pound-feet (355 Newton-meters). Customers can choose between front- and all-wheel drive.
Honda is also simplifying the Ridgeline trim levels from six grades currently down to four for the 2020 model year. The base RT and mid-level RTL-T variants are no longer available, and this leaves the Sport, RTL, RTL-E, and Black Edition. Since the entry-level version is no longer available, the starting price rises to $34,995 instead of $31,085 for the 2019 model.
2020 Honda Ridgeline Arrives at Dealerships with New 9-Speed Transmission, Standard Honda Sensing®
December 12, 2019 — TORRANCE, Calif.
Honda Sensing®, 9-Speed automatic standard on all Ridgeline trims
Display Audio with Apple CarPlay® and Android Auto™ standard
Remote-locking tailgate, wider-opening rear doors add owner convenience
The freshened 2020 Honda Ridgeline arrives at dealerships starting Dec. 16 with a host of updates, including a standard 9-speed automatic transmission, standard Honda Sensing® safety and driver-assistive technologies, and a more streamlined trim structure. Now available in four trims—Sport, RTL, RTL-E and Black Edition—the 2020 Ridgeline arrives with a starting price of $33,9001 (excluding $1,095 destination and handling) for the Sport trim with two-wheel drive.
The Honda Ridgeline is the ultimate tailgate vehicle for sporting events, picnics, and other gatherings thanks to industry-first and exclusive features like a Dual Action Tailgate that provides easy access to the lockable and weather-sealed In-Bed Trunk®, an available in-bed 115V AC power outlet, and a world's first Truck Bed Audio System. This year, the tailgate now features remote locking, and the rear doors open wider to make entry and exit easier. Inside, the 2020 Ridgeline now comes standard with Honda's Display Audio system, which includes Android Auto™ and Apple CarPlay® integration with its 8-inch touchscreen. Also available are LED headlights (low beam), an 8-way power driver's seat with adjustable lumbar support, and ambient interior lighting.
Powering the 2020 Honda Ridgeline is a 3.5-liter direct-injected i-VTEC™ V6 engine with Variable Cylinder Management™ (VCM™), now mated to a standard 9-speed automatic transmission, with a peak engine output of 280 horsepower (SAE net) and 262 lb.-ft. of torque (SAE net). All-wheel-drive is available on all trims (standard on RTL-E and Black Edition) and uses Honda's advanced i-VTM4® system, enhancing all-weather performance and handling.
2020 Ridgeline Pricing & EPA Ratings
Model / Trim / Drivetrain
MSRP1
MSRP1 Including $1,095 Destination Charge
EPA Mileage Rating2
(City/Hwy/Combined)
Sport (2WD)
$33,900
$34,995
19 / 26 / 22
Sport (AWD)
$36,140
$37,235
19 / 24 / 21
RTL (2WD)
$36,670
$37,765
19 / 26 / 22
RTL (AWD)
$38,820
$39,915
19 / 24 / 21
RTL-E (AWD)
$42,020
$43,115
19 / 24 / 21
Black Edition (AWD)
$43,520
$44,615
19 / 24 / 21
With a large and flexible cabin, the 2020 Ridgeline offers capabilities for both recreational and professional users who require a higher degree of utility and versatility. Ridgeline's cargo-hauling and towing capabilities include a class-leading 1,584-lb (718.5 kg) maximum payload capacity (varies by trim) and up to 5,000-pound (2,268 kg) towing with all-wheel drive. All Ridgeline trims incorporate a button-operated Intelligent Traction Management System that enables up to four different operating modes: Normal, Snow, Mud and Sand for the AWD models, as well as Normal and Snow for 2WD vehicles.
Ridgeline now comes standard with the comprehensive Honda Sensing® suite of advanced safety and driver assistive features, including Collision Mitigation Braking System™ (CMBS™) with Forward Collision Warning (FCW), Lane Keeping Assist System (LKAS), Road Departure Mitigation (RDM) with Lane Departure Warning (LDW), and Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC). The 2020 Ridgeline receives top of class safety ratings from NHTSA and is anticipated to receive top ratings from the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS).
A broad range of Honda Genuine Accessories designed specifically for Ridgeline is available for customers to personalize their pickup. The accessories are covered by Honda's 3-year, 36,000-mile limited warranty if obtained at the time of new vehicle purchase. Accessories include:
Honda Genuine Accessories
In-Bed Trunk Carpet and Dividers
Back-Up Sensors
Bed Extender – Standard and Motorcycle
Fender Flares
Hard Tonneau Cover
Skid Plate
Illuminated Door Sill Trim
Bike, Kayak, Ski, Snowboard, Surfboard Attachments
Camping Tent (extends from bed)
Additional Wheel Options
Running Board Options
Heated Steering Wheel
Honda Manufacturing of Alabama in Lincoln, Alabama, is the exclusive manufacturing home of the 2019 Honda Ridgeline, using domestic and globally-sourced parts.
