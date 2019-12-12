The 2020 Honda Ridgeline will arrive next year with some big upgrades, including a nine-speed automatic to replace the current six-speed gearbox. The first of the improved trucks will arrive in showrooms on December 16.

The exterior of the Ridgeline now benefits from a remote-locking tailgate. In addition, the rear doors can now open wider.

Gallery: 2020 Honda Ridgeline

5 Photos

All 2020 Ridgelines also get the Honda Sensing active safety assist suite. The features include collision mitigation braking, road departure mitigation, adaptive cruise control with low-speed follow, and lane-keeping assist.

Rather than being a feature of the RTL-T trim, all 2020 Ridgeline trims now get an eight-inch infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto functionality.

Save Thousands On A New Honda Ridgeline MSRP $ 31,085 MSRP $ 31,085 Save on average over $3,400 off MSRP* with

Motor1.com Car Buying Service SEE PRICING

Honda also expands the pickup's available options. Buyers can add LED low beams for the headlights, an eight-way power driver's seat with adjustable lumbar support, and ambient interior lighting.

The Ridgeline's sole engine continues to be a 3.5-liter V6 that produces 280 horsepower (209 kilowatts) and 262 pound-feet (355 Newton-meters). Customers can choose between front- and all-wheel drive.

Honda is also simplifying the Ridgeline trim levels from six grades currently down to four for the 2020 model year. The base RT and mid-level RTL-T variants are no longer available, and this leaves the Sport, RTL, RTL-E, and Black Edition. Since the entry-level version is no longer available, the starting price rises to $34,995 instead of $31,085 for the 2019 model.

2020 Ridgeline Pricing & EPA Ratings