Hide press release Show press release

MATTE ARMY GREEN LAMBORGHINI HURACÁN PERFORMANTE

ADV10 TRACK SPEC CS SERIES THREE-PIECE FORGED WHEELS



A RADICAL WRAP, CARBON FIBER PARTS, A CUSTOM EXHAUST SYSTEM, AND LIGHTWEIGHT TEN-SPOKE ADV.1 WHEELS GRACE THIS HURACÁN PERFORMANTE BUILD

For this Lamborghini Huracán Performante, R1 Motorsport went all out. This authorized ADV.1 dealer is based out of California and they’re behind some of the automotive world’s most exciting builds in the last several years. This particular build will certainly raise some controversy, as it may not be everyone’s cup of tea. However, it looks really good.

The first item that will undoubtedly come to view with this Huracán Performante is its ludicrous wrap. A matte army green wrap may not be something we see every day, but for a vehicle like this, it works. Furthermore, matte finishes work really well with the Performante, as they accentuate its aggressive lines, giving the vehicle a more muscular look even further. The wrap also features US Army insignia on both of the doors, a detail that may be over the top, but it finishes off this build perfectly. One more important aspect of this wrap is how well it’s put on the car.

While some tuners don’t really bother and you can see where the original paint finish is applied, with R1 Motorsport, utter perfection is required. Always. And you can tell that by just looking at the vehicle.

For the next step in this build, the tuner installed a Vorsteiner carbon fiber aero program to this build. While the Performante is aggressive from the factory floor, the California-based tuning company managed to push the aggression level up a notch, creating one of the best looking Huracán tuning programs out there. As you’ll see from the images below, this aero kit consists of a new aero front spoiler, an aero bonnet, a set of aero front fenders w/ integrated vents and splash shields, all topped off with a set of side sill blades.

Next, the tuner went over and custom painted the engine bay’s X-brace, giving it a clean Rose Gold finish. Additionally, R1 Motorsports added a custom exhaust system for this V10 powered monster. Built completely in-house, it allows some extra power and torque, while giving the vehicle a much throatier exhaust note coming out of the dual exhaust pipes in the rear. However, the most impacting final touch for this Huracán Performante build is a set of our ADV10 Track Spec CS Series wheels.

For this build, the wheels are sized 20×9.5 in the front and 21×12.5 in the rear. The usual asymmetrical front/rear setup we do for this vehicle. For the finish, the customer went with a Polished Gloss Man Bronze finish and a 50/50 Exposed Hardware option. In turn, when you join the ten-spoke designed wheels, featuring a rather compelling clean finish, with the matte army green wrap, it creates a really gorgeous exterior visual combination.

You can grab a detailed look at this build in the media gallery below. If you’re looking for a set of wheels for your Lamborghini Huracán Performante, please don’t hesitate to contact us right away. You will be assisted by our sales team that will help you choose the best wheel setup for your vehicle.