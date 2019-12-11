With the 2019 Baja 1000 in the bag, Glickenhaus is on cleanup duty with its class-winning Boot. Glickenhaus entered the race with the Boot as one of two competitors, facing off against the Ford Bronco R that didn’t complete the race. Now, the company is cleaning the Boot, and it has a lot of mud to discard.

Glickenhaus posted a photo on Facebook showing barrels filed with mud from the Boot. According to the post, the Boot accumulated 43 gallons of mud during the race, weighing around 420 pounds (190 kilograms). That’s a ton of extra weight and a reminder of how packed mud can get on a vehicle. Then again, most cars don’t run the Baja 1000 and then drive home.

While the Boot beat the Bronco, completing the race in 33 hours, 59 minutes, and 13.09 seconds, it was the second-to-last vehicle to finish. It also took more than twice the amount of time to complete the race than the overall winner. While second-to-last out of 264 competitors overall isn’t much to brag about, the Boot did finish the grueling race, which is something the Ford can’t claim.

The Glickenhaus Boot is a low-volume, off-road vehicle with a six-figure price tag – $228,000 – that packs a GM-sourced, small-block V8 making 460 horsepower (343 kilowatts). However, the race version makes 650 hp (484 kW). Both the road and race versions weigh more than 5,500 pounds (2,494 kg), and the extra 420 pounds likely didn’t help the Boot’s time either.

Glickenhaus isn’t done with the Baja 1000 just yet. In the post-race debrief, Glickenhaus said that it wants to be the overall winner next year, and could build a “Hyper Road Legal Boot” with 900 horsepower (671 kilowatts), full-time four-wheel drive, and 42-inch tires. This year’s race winner, a Ford Raptor trophy truck, won the overall race in 16 hours and 10 minutes. Taking top honors next year won’t be easy. But Glickenhaus already beat one Ford.