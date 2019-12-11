The United Auto Workers' strike forced a production delay for the 2020 Chevrolet Corvette until February 2020 rather than the original plan to start building them in very late 2019. The setback apparently isn't bothering dealers or customers placing orders, though. Barry Engle, President of GM for the Americas region, indicates the entire first year of production already has allocations.

"The first year is sold out for 2020," Engle told Motor Trend. He estimated the allocation for the United States at 40,000 units of the new Corvette.

It's not clear whether this figure only refers to the 2020 Corvette coupe or if the convertible model is part of this number, too. Motor1.com has reached out to Chevrolet for clarification, but the company wouldn't say whether both versions had full allocations.

The first deliveries of the new 'Vette should start in spring 2020, and the convertible would join the range a little later. Chevy expects the droptop variant eventually to be around half of C8 sales.

Chevy will auction the first production Corvette at the Barrett-Jackson auction in Scottsdale, Arizona, in January 2020. The proceeds from the sale will benefit the Detroit Children’s Fund, which supports underfunded public schools in the city. Given the vehicle's importance and past charity auctions like this, a price of $1 million or more wouldn't be surprising.

Even before the C8 is available to the public, tuners are already getting ready to boost the output. Hennessey believes it can push the 'Vette to 1,200 horsepower (895 kilowatts). The tweaks would include forged internals and a pair of turbochargers. Revisions to the transmission would make sure that it can handle the power.