Volkswagen offers the first official glimpse at the Atlas' refresh for the 2021 model year. While these are just sketches, the vehicle in the depiction looks very close to production.

In front, the 2021 Atlas has a new grille design with a trapezoidal shape rather than the current rectangular outline, and the latest version of the VW badge is in the center. There's also a new shape for the LED running lights that outline the lower section of the lamps. The lower fascia now has a trapezoidal frame that creates a mirror image with the updated grille.

Not much is different for the refreshed Atlas in profile. The crease down the side of the body appears more prominent, but this might simply be an element of the sketch and not as obvious in the real world. VW recently said the changes at the front and back added three inches to the Atlas' overall length.

The refreshed Atlas' rear has different taillights that match the look of the tweaked headlights. There's now a red strip along the top edge of the bumper. From this sketch, it looks like the tailpipes no longer incorporate into the fascia but now sit under it.

While VW isn't showing the changes off in these sketches, the updated Atlas has a revised cabin with a different steering wheel, an eight-inch infotainment display, and new driver assistance tech.

So far, there's no mention of any powertrain changes for the tweaked crossover. Expect the existing 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder and 3.6-liter V6 remain the engine options.

VW won't unveil the refreshed Atlas until 2020. Releasing these sketches suggests that wait for the debut might not be too long after the New Year.