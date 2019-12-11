All exterior components are made of carbon fiber.
Lumma Design is known for its extravagant projects based on recently launched expensive sport utility vehicles. The studio is no stranger to the latest Mercedes-Benz G-Class, and now it is presenting an updated version of its CLR G770 package.
The experts are adding several new components to the already impressive widebody kit, starting with a stylish rear roof spoiler and a spare wheel cover, as well as a modified hood with a new design. All these details are made of carbon fiber and have a lacquered naked carbon finish.
Gallery: Mercedes-Benz G-Class by Lumma Design
In addition, the G now features a bar just above the windshield with four LED lights and new mirror caps and door handles with a black carbon fiber look. As standard, the tuned G-Class rides on 22-inch forged wheels wrapped in 325/35 tires, but Lumma Design recommends the bigger 23-inch forged wheels with 305/35 tires. Both sets use “performance spacers” designed by the company.
Just like one of Lumma’s previous G63s, the CLR G770 comes equipped with six side exhaust pipes with either a chrome or black finish. Inside the cabin, you’ll find new sporty pedals from carbon fiber with non-slip rubber knobs.
Lumma Design doesn’t reveal pricing details but says all components can be used on standard vehicles or in conjunction with the CLR G770 widebody kit. There’s also no information for any performance upgrades.
Some of the company's most recent projects include the outrageous BMW X7 and Audi Q8, as well as the sleek but aggressive Land Rover Range Rover Velar.
