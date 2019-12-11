When Motor1.com’s Managing Editor, Brandon Turkus, tested the 2019 Chevrolet Silverado High Country 4x4 Crew Cab, the main criticism he had about the redesigned truck was its cabin. Simply put, “there is virtually nothing about the interior of this $66,000 truck that feels worthy of its price tag,” he remarked. Thankfully, Chevrolet has learned its lesson and the interior of the all-new 2021 Suburban/Tahoe is at least several steps ahead of the pickup's cabin.

Chevy’s main idea was to create a spacious and more comfortable place for the driver and passengers. Or, as the automaker puts it, the all-new interior was “specifically designed to take advantage of the class-leading space and technology features, with a mission to create the ultimate road trip environment.”

Comparing the interior of the 2021 Suburban and the 2020 Silverado HD (see below) shows major design changes. The dashboard is no longer dominated by a massive stack of buttons and is instead replaced by a floating 10-inch screen as standard and a more stylish HVAC control panel. The somewhat weird position of the engine start-stop button in the Silverado is now moved to a more traditional place right below the instrument cluster.

2021 Chevrolet Suburban (left) vs. 2020 Chevrolet Silverado HD (right)

Speaking of the info panel, Chevrolet will offer an optional all-digital instrument cluster, along with a big head-up display and two 12.6-inch LCD displays for rear-seat passengers.

The design and shape of the door cards are vastly different on the new SUVs compared to the Silverado. Also, the huge gear selector in the truck is replaced by a more elegant P, R, N, D button configuration left of the infotainment screen for a more premium feel. Needless to say, the selection of materials is nicer in the Suburban and Tahoe duo.

“The interior is brighter thanks to expanded glass areas – including an available panoramic sunroof and class-leading display technologies – and more refined with premium materials,” Chevy explains.