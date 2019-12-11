The Tesla Model 3 is popular EV, though some criticize its styling as rather boring. On the flip side, Vilner is known for being anything but boring, and the Model 3 is the subject of the company’s latest effort to make all things with wheels as dynamic as possible. That is, if you consider an orange/blue interior with patterned seats and wood paneling on the dash dynamic.

As the photos show, Vilner goes after the Model 3’s interior with a series of fabrics and eco-leather, the latter of which adds a healthy splash of orange to the otherwise dark gray interior. The seat inserts and headrests are adorned with a white/turquoise fabric houndstooth pattern that Vilner calls “a petite-like decorative relief.” The turquoise is repeated sans the pattern on the center console, door inserts, and headliner, and with the Model 3’s large glass roof breaking up the headliner, the effect looks almost like a roll cage created by Smurfs. Weird seat inserts notwithstanding, it’s not such a bad design.

Gallery: Tesla Model 3 By Vilner

17 Photos

More orange trim is found on the seat belts and sun visors, not to mention the steering wheel and center console. The dash gets something a bit different however – wood. Not a wood applique mind you, but a legit wood panel running the entire width of the dash. It’s at least a lighter shade of wood that’s actually a reasonable match to the orange trim in the car, but it still manages to stand out in an interior that already, well, stands out. We’ll let you, dear reader, decide if that’s a good or bad thing.

Vilner describes its Tesla Model 3 interior as “a unique atmosphere of tranquility, serenity, and captivating hospitality that surrounds you like a homemade garment.” We’ll concede that it’s most definitely unique.