We’re still a few years away from lining up the electric Ford F-150 against the Tesla Cybertruk in a true test of performance, but there’s already interest in both, and others. A new study from Autolist dives into the respondents' preferences on which electric truck they would prefer the most – Tesla Cybertruck, electric F-150, GM’s unnamed EV pickup, or the Rivian R1T. Consumers preferred GM and Ford, but not by much once you begin digging into the data.

GM was the top choice, with 29 percent of the vote followed closely by Ford with 27 percent. Tesla and Rivian grabbed the other 44 percent – 20 and 24 percent, respectively. What’s interesting about the data is those non-truck owners. Those people prefer the Tesla Cybertruck and Rivian R1T – 25.8 percent and 24.8 percent – compared to Ford and GM’s electric truck, both of which earned 24.7 percent of the vote.

However, current or past truck owners prefer the Detroit legacy automakers. Thirty-five percent chose GM with 28 percent of the vote going to Ford. Rivian stayed relevant with 23 percent, possibly due to the fact Ford invested $500 million into the startup. Tesla earned the fewest votes at 14 percent.

Breaking the results down further, Autolist notes that the younger the respondent, the likelier they were to choose Tesla. It was the most popular choice among 18- to 28-year-olds. That’s great for Tesla’s brand recognition, but the age group is rarely one capable of affording such expensive vehicles, as the study notes. Ford came in second with the age group followed by Rivian and GM. Twenty-nine- to 35-year-olds and 46 to 55-year-olds went Rivian, GM, Ford, and Tesla. All other age groups preferred GM, Ford, Rivian, and Tesla.

This appears to be good news for all four automakers looking to carve out a bit of market share. But none of this will arrive until at least 2021 and by then the industry, and the trucks themselves, could look different. This is just the start of a new battle for consumers.