No, this is not a Porsche Panamera Sport Turismo. The squared-off headlamps should be an obvious clue that this is the all-electric Taycan with a bit more junk in the trunk, better known as the Cross Turismo. There are some very interesting photos in this latest spy shot collection, and we aren’t just talking about the cool head-on lens-flare shot that would be right at home in a J.J. Abrams film. Catching the EV wagon in profile, we see the heavy camouflage coverings at the rear are gone.

As such, we have a better idea of Porsche’s take on converting the Taycan sedan into this slick EV estate. The gentle slope in the roofline is pretty much identical to what we see on the Panamera Sport Turismo, right down to the roof spoiler cupping the top of the hatch. The side glass, however, will adopt an up-kink at the back which is essentially the exact opposite of what we see on the gas-powered Sport Turismo. That certainly is a clever way to differentiate the Taycan Cross Turismo from the Panamera. Or is it?

Gallery: Porsche Taycan Cross Turismo Spy Photos

7 Photos

Previous Cross Turismo sightings gave us no clue to details of the roof and pillar design behind the rear doors. Looking close at these photos, we see the “chrome” trim around the windows is really just more tape, and it’s even offset over clearly visible sections of the upper doors to throw us off. The rear is still well protected with black covers, so while this side trim looks pretty neat, it could be a red herring.

As for the rest of the car, there’s no reason to believe Porsche will change the formula currently available on the Taycan. That means we should get 4S and Turbo trim with blistering acceleration available on range-topping models. The bigger mystery is range, specifically with how the extra mass and aero changes for the long roof will affect distance. If anything, Porsche might go for upgraded batteries to at least equal the sedan, which presently doesn’t have an official EPA rating but is estimated to be in the 250-mile range.

Porsche has already confirmed the Cross Turismo will be revealed next year as a 2021 model. That means we’ll likely see it fully revealed in the second half of 2020.