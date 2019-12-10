Automakers use December as one last chance to boost their annual sales, and that can often mean there are major incentives available. New info from Cars Direct finds there are significant deals on pickups this month.

While only available in the San Francisco, California, area, a V6-powered Toyota Tacoma SR5 is available for $209 for 36 months with $1,999 at signing. At that rate, the truck works out to be just $4 a month more than a Mitsubishi Mirage, according to Cars Direct. Even if you're not a truck fan, if this deal is available to you, then it'd be hard to pick the little Mitsubishi over the midsized pickup.

Buyers in California that don't want a Tacoma can also check out the Ford Ranger. The deals are particularly for the XLT trim where customers can get up to $5,550 in incentives. Or there's a 0 percent APR financing offer for 60 months that also comes with a $2,900 discount on the truck.

If the Honda Ridgeline is more your style, then now is the time to go shopping because there's an unadvertised $4,000 incentive. Plus, there's a financing deal for 0.9% APR for 72 months, which Cars Direct notes is "arguably the best financing deal out of any Honda."

If you're shopping for a bigger rig, customers can combine employee pricing and additional incentives on Chevy trucks. Plus, GMC has 20 percent off the Sierra Denali and 15 percent off a Sierra HD Denali. Car Direct also notes that Ram is extending its Black Friday employee pricing deal through December.