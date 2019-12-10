Late last month, Chevy said its all-new Trailblazer would start at under $20,000. Today, we have official pricing, and Chevy kept its promise. According to Car and Driver, the 2021 Chevy Trailblazer will start at $19,995; however, pricing excludes fees and other charges. The sub-$20,000 price is for the base L trim.

For $19,995 and some change, customers receive a 137-horsepower (102-kilowatt), 1.2-liter three-cylinder engine powering the front wheels through a continuously variable transmission. Customers will pay $22,495 to upgrade to the LS tribe while all-wheel drive is a $2,000 extra, but that also comes with a larger, 1.3-liter three-cylinder making 155 horsepower (115 kilowatts). It’s the only other engine available for the model.

Just like L and LS, the LT comes with the 1.2-liter mill as standard, starting at $24,595, but customers can opt for the larger 1.3-liter engine as a standalone option or spend $2,000 to get both the mill and AWD.

Both the Trailblazer ACTIV and RS start at the same $26,395, but they are aimed at different customers. The ACTIV trim is designed to be the model’s off-road-oriented trim featuring a larger grille, Hankook Sport Terrain tires, and tuned dampers. The 1.3-liter engine is standard, while AWD in this trim is an extra $1,500. The top-tier trim is the Trailblazer RS is the sportiest offering of the bunch, though in appearance only. The 1.3-liter is standard with AWD being a $1,500 option.

It's been a decade since the Chevy Trailblazer graced American roads with its presence. Since then, customer expectations about crossovers have changed. GM revived the nameplate in the U.S. to expand its growing lineup of crossovers at a time when car buyers can’t get enough of the body style. Just like its larger sibling, the Blazer, the smaller Trailblazer has aggressive styling that looks more like a sports car than a crossover – and that’s not a bad thing.