There’s something pleasant about watching a high-horsepower Audi rocket down the German Autobahn as cars quickly move to the left lane as the wide, angular front fascia of the 2021 RS6 Avant fills their rearview mirrors. It’s something that rarely, if ever, happens on American highways, and seeing such vehicular respect on the road makes us a bit jealous. But it does allow for the Audi RS6 Avant to stretch its legs in a way no American can legally. In the video above, we see the super wagon cruising at well over 170 miles per hour (273 kilometers per hour) in the wet.

Though speed is where the RS6 Avant excels. Under the hood is a twin-turbocharged, hybridized, 4.0-liter V8 producing 591 horsepower (441 kilowatts) and 590 pound-feet (800 Newton-meters) of torque. Power routes to all four wheels through Audi’s full-time Quattro all-wheel-drive system, rocketing the wagon to 62 miles per hour (100 kilometers per hour) in 3.6 seconds. The top speed is limited to 155 mph (250 kph). However, opt for the Dynamic Package, and top speed jumps to 174 mph (280 kph). Get the Dynamic Package Plus and top speed increases again to 190 mph (305 kph).

The Audi RS6 Avant in the video above likely has the Dynamic Package Plus as it has no trouble reaching 176 mph (284 kph), just a bit above the Dynamic Package's top speed. Then the driver steps off the accelerator as a car moves into the right lane before quickly moving back to the left lane, realizing its miskate. It’s an impressive display of performance for a wagon capable of hauling five people and cargo – 20.0 cubic feet (565 liters) of space in the trunk and up to 60.0 cubic feet (1,680 liters) in total interior volume.

The video gives us a driver-eye view out over the car’s hood. We can see the new interior with Audi’s latest version of its virtual cockpit. Audi hasn’t released pricing for the Audi RS6 Avant just yet, but if you live in the U.S., it’s best to budget in some track time because this kind of driving on American roads will earn you a ticket. Or worse.