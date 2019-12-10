Audi Sport is ending a busy year with two updated RS models by taking the wraps off the facelifted RS5 Coupe and RS5 Sportback. As expected, the two high-performance cars carry over the styling updates applied to the A5 and S5 models as well as to the mechanically related A4, S4 and RS4 Avant models. The most noticeable changes have occurred at the front where the Singleframe grille is wider than before and is flanked by fresh headlights optionally available with matrix LED and laser light technology.

As it is the case with the models mentioned above, the styling changes are quite substantial as Audi has also installed new air vents above the grille to lend the front fascia a 1984 Quattro vibe. The modified side sills and diffuser insert at the back are also debuting with the mid-cycle refresh to complete the look. Customers will be able to order the RS5 duo in fresh new colors dubbed “Turbo Blue” and “Tango Red,” along with a variety of carbon styling packages. Speaking of carbon, the coupe comes with a CFRP roof lowering the vehicle’s weight by four kilograms (8.8 pounds).

Gallery: 2020 Audi RS5 Coupe, RS5 Sportback facelift

75 Photos

Both models ride as standard on 19-inch alloy wheels, but Audi also has three versions of 20-inch rims. One of these sets comes finished in matte bronze while another is dressed in glossy black for a more elegant look. Hiding inside the wheels are the standard steel discs hugged by black or red calipers, but carbon fiber ceramic brakes can be installed at the front axle with blue, red or gray calipers.

Stepping inside the cabin, the first thing you’ll notice will be the updated infotainment system now rocking a 10.1-inch touchscreen display. Love it or loathe it, the screen is still of the tablet variety as opposed to the MMI setup of the larger A6, A7, A8 models where it’s neatly integrated into the center console. At an additional cost, the 12.3-inch Audi Virtual Cockpit Plus will allow the driver to switch between multiple screens of the fully digital instrument cluster, including one exclusive to RS models.

Save Thousands On A New Audi A5 MSRP $ 45,195 MSRP $ 45,195 Save on average over $3,400 off MSRP* with

Motor1.com Car Buying Service SEE PRICING

While the S5 lineup has gone through some major changes in Europe where the cars are now powered by a diesel engine, the RS5 soldiers on with the same mill. It’s a twin-turbo 2.9-liter V6 pushing out a meaty 444 horsepower and 600 Newton-meters (443 pound-feet) of torque. The pair of RS5 models will do 0 to 62 mph (100 km/h) in only 3.9 seconds and top out at 174 mph (280 km/h).

Audi will kick off sales in Europe soon, with pricing in Germany beginning at €83,500 for both the RS5 Coupe and RS5 Sportback.