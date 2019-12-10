At first, racing a Tesla Model S P100D against a Tesla Model 3 Performance doesn’t make a lot of sense. But it’s a completely different story when you have a high-mileage Model S and an almost brand new Model 3. That’s exactly the case in DragTimes’ new video on YouTube.

The 10-minute clip benchmarks, tests, and races a Model S P100D that’s approaching 100,000 miles (160,934 kilometers) on the odometer. More precisely, at the time of the video recording, it had approximately 96,000 miles (154,497 km) and, when fully charged, was capable of traveling for 283 miles versus 317 miles (455 to 510 kilometers) when brand new.

Power was also down compared to day one - 718 horsepower (528 kilowatts) at 96,000 miles (154,497 km) versus 771 hp (567 kW) at zero mileage with these numbers being measured on the dyno. How does that loss translate into performance? Let’s find out.

While the two direct races are not super exciting to watch, the numbers tell us the whole story. Yes, the Model S had bad starts in both races but, in the first run, the difference with the Model 3 was actually quite minor - the reaction time was 0.721 to 0.057 seconds. And while the P100D still launches like a beast with a 0-60 miles per hour (0-96 kilometers per hour) time of about 2.5 seconds, the top end is where the car starts to suffer due to the horsepower drop.

One interesting question the video asks is something we’d like to hear your opinion about, too. Do you think it’s acceptable to lose 50 hp (37 kW) after 100,000 miles, especially comparing this to a regular combustion-powered vehicle? Let us know in the comments section below.