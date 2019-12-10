Stunt driver Ken Block and Ford have teamed up yet again to promote the new Mustang Mach-E, but sadly, we’ll have to wait some more to see him hoon the fully electric SUV. The man behind the action-packed Gymkhana series is in some good company as Ben Collins a.k.a. “The Stig” joins him along with NASCAR driver Billy Johnson and actress Molly McQueen.

With this being a prototype still wearing camouflage, the Ford rep cruises along the track at a rather slow pace, but the Mustang Mach-E eventually picks up some speed in an attempt to impress Ken Block and his “crew.” Molly McQueen goes as far as saying the acceleration “feels like a sports car,” while Billy Johnson says it “feels racy.”

Turn on the closed captions and pause the video at the 1:52 mark and you’ll hear the “engine revving,” according to Ford and its sense of humor. Ken Block ultimately gets behind the wheel of the zero-emissions SUV and pushes it around the track, but it’s still a far cry from his signature hooning shenanigans. His first time driving an electric car, Block is impressed by how the Mach-E handles and brakes, while Top Gear's former Stig says it’s a vehicle you can actually drift. We’ll have to wait and see about that.

The Blue Oval company revealed the first-ever Mustang-badged SUV in November, but you won’t be able to park one in our garage until the end of next year at the earliest. That’s when customer deliveries of the sold-out First Edition will commence, along with those of the Premium trim. If you want the cheaper Mach-E Select or the thrifty California Route 1, those will start arriving early 2021. The last to join the lineup will be the sportiest and most expensive of the lot – the GT.