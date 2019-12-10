It’s been a while since we last talked about the Jesko, but that’s because Koenigsegg has been relatively quiet about its Agera RS replacement. A short clip released on Instagram makes up for the lost time by showing a stripped-down Jesko prototype inside the company’s facility while the engineers tinker with the naked hypercar.

The video attached below gives us the rare opportunity to hear the lovely soundtrack generated by a newly developed twin-turbo 5.0-liter V8 engine. In the production model, it will produce 1,280 horsepower on regular gasoline and as much as 1,600 hp on E85 biofuel. According to the Swedish marque, the engine has the lightest crankshaft ever fitted to a V8, weighing in at just 12.5 kilograms (27.5 pounds)

The angry sound you’re hearing is produced by an engine that has an impressive rev limit of 8,500 rpm and generates a maximum torque of 1,500 Newton-meters (1,106 pounds-feet) at 5,100 rpm when it feeds on E85. Already from 2,700 rpm, the V8 provides over 1,000 Nm (738 lb-ft) at the driver’s disposal provided there’s E85 in the fuel tank.

You’re likely looking at the world’s fastest production car in the making seeing as how Koenigsegg is confident the Jesko will go over 300 mph and potentially beat the 304.7 mph (490.4 km/h) achieved by the Bugatti Chiron Super Sport 300+. Hennessey might have a saying in this with its Venom F5, while SSC North America is also eager to enter the 300-mph club with the Tuatara.

Getting back to the Jesko at hand, all 125 build slots have been spoken for by wealthy customers willing to pay the eye-watering starting price of around $2.8 million. As a matter of fact, 83 were sold even before the car’s unveiling at the Geneva Motor Show in March, with the remaining 42 vehicles ordered in just five days after the Jesko’s debut in Switzerland.

Production of customer cars is scheduled to commence towards the end of 2020 at a rate of just one vehicle per week.