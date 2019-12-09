Over 800 employees will be affected by the shutdown.

The Cadillac CT6 received one stay of execution early this year, but it looks like the luxury sedan won’t get another chance. Speed Twitch reports that production for the luxury flagship sedan will definitively end in January. Shortly thereafter, 814 hourly and salaried workers connected to CT6 production will reportedly get walking papers. We’ve contact Cadillac to confirm this information on our end and will update the article if anything changes.

The CT6 was originally slated to die in June 2019, but GM decided to extend CT6 and Chevrolet Impala production through the end of the year. January 2020 was believed to be the cutoff, but this report adds an air of certainty to decision. It also spells out the future for affected employees, the vast majority of which are part of the United Autoworkers Union (UAW). Those in the union will reportedly be given relocation offers for other plants in Michigan or Ohio, or offered a buyout. The rest will apparently just be out of a job.

Cadillac’s CT6 saga is one that many people find rather confusing. The sedan hit the scene for the 2016 model year and made some waves with its handsome styling, though its base-model 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine was out-of-place in this category. Cadillac touted a minor facelift just two years later, followed by the introduction of the CT6-V packing the company’s highly touted 4.2-liter Blackwing twin-turbo V8. All seemed bright for the CT6’s future, until Cadillac pulled the plug not just on the CT6, but its entire high-performance V line as we knew it. The decision to kill the CT6 literally came before the new CT6-V was even available for sale, causing many people to question just what kind of crisis was happening in Cadillac’s halls.

It’s worth noting that CT6 production is ending in America, but the car will live on in China where luxury sedans are still in-demand.

Source: Speed Twitch, Cadillac Society

