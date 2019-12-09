Earlier this month, the Jaguar F-Type received a noticeable facelift with a smoother design, new front and rear fascias, and other, subtler changes. Along with the new looks, came some trim rejiggering, which gave the F-Type R the SVR’s 575-horsepower (429-kilowatt) V8. Sadly, the top-tier SVR will no longer available, leaving us with this rendering of an updated 2021 F-Type SVR.

The 2021 Jaguar F-Type SVR rendering from Aksyonov Nikita is subtle while capturing all the details we’d expect to see if the top-tier trim ever makes a return. The rendering retains much of the car’s svelte shape and smooth lines. The SVR additions are minor, enhancing the coupe’s look with enough aggressiveness to draw the gaze of a trained eye, but not enough to look outlandish.

The most ostentatious aspect is the wing, but even it feels diminutive. The SVR rendering also features plenty of carbon fiber with accents up front and side skirts. At the rear, there’s a massive carbon fiber rear diffuser with equally enormous quad exhaust tips. If the wing and badging didn’t give away the F-Type’s performance prowess, the exhaust certainly does.

Gallery: 2021 Jaguar F-Type SVR Rendering

3 Photos

The lack of changes made to the F-Type SVR compared to the standard F-Type is a testament to the F-Type’s well-styled appearance. It’s pleasing to look at, exuding power and performance without the need to scream, “Look at me, please!”

While it is upsetting we won’t get a new SVR – at least anytime soon as the current SVR didn’t debut until three years after the F-Type – we are thankful Jaguar will continue to use the mill in the F-Type R. It’ll help rocket the car to 60 miles per hour (96 kilometers per hour) in 3.5 seconds while top speed is electronically limited to 186 mph (299 kph). Those are impressive numbers that have us imagining what a new SVR could achieve.