General Motors has a modest facelift in the works for its midsize Chevrolet Colorado pickup truck in the U.S. market. The truck isn’t just sold in America, however, and that means other regions should get an updated version as well. Ironically, this right-hand-drive Colorado believed to be a Holden model destined for Australia was recently spotted in southeast Michigan, near GM’s Milford Proving Grounds.

It’s the first Holden Colorado sighting we’ve had, and it’s similar to our previous U.S. market encounter in that the changes will be fairly small. The only camouflage on this prototype is at the front, hiding a new front fascia and possible changes to the hood to match the fresh face. The sides and rear – right down to the taillights – look identical to the current model. That’s not to say some updated lights couldn’t be swapped in later, but if that’s the case, they will slot into the Colorado’s current location without modification.

As for what’s beneath the camouflage wrap, a new upper and lower grille with updated fog lamp housings appear to be the primary differences. Headlights are identical to the current model, which is the exact same trend we saw on the U.S.-spec Colorado and GMC Canyon spy shots from earlier in the year. Those trucks will sport larger grilles in the states to closer resemble their full-size counterparts. Unless there’s more grille hiding beneath the camo coverings down low, it appears the bigger-is-better trend won’t make it to Australia.

Powertrain options are expected to remain the same. Interior layout should also be more or less identical, though some added tech could accompany the facelift. We’re expecting to see the tweaked Colorado debut in the states early-to-mid next year as a 2021 model, and our sources say Holden’s version will likely appear around the same time.