In addition to selling factory-spec vehicles, Long McArthur Ford in Salina, Kansas, also builds its own performance versions of the Blue Oval's products, and the latest one is the F-250 Baja 1000. The edition's name comes from these pickups boasting at least 1,000 pound-feet of torque.

The Baja 1000 starts as a 2019 F-250 in the XL trim and the four-door Crew Cab body. The 6.7-liter turbodiesel V8 gets a cold-air intake and a tune to boost the output. Each truck comes with an individual dyno graph showing how the modifications affect it. Long McArthur guarantees them to make at least 1,000 pound-feet at the crank, but one of them makes an estimated 1,060 lb-ft (1,437 Newton-meters).

It's worth noting that if you want so much torque but buying a vehicle from Kansas isn't an option, then the 2020 model year of the F-250 comes with an updated version of the 6.7-liter turbodiesel that now produces 475 horsepower (354 kilowatts) and 1,050 lb-ft (1,423 Nm) from the factory.

Long McArthur fits an upgraded suspension with a 2.5-inch lift, adjustable traction bar, and Fox 2.0 shocks. The pickup rides on 20-inch wheels and 35-inch BF Goodrich 35-inch all-terrain tires.

The body receives new bumpers with Baja 1000 cut into them, LED fog lights in front, and rear wheel-well liners for extra protection when off-roading. A large graphic splashes across the side of the body. A Rhino Pro spray-in bedliner protects the cargo area. Smaller touches include illuminated trim on the front fenders, black grille, and front window tint.

On the inside, the XL trim generally has cloth upholstery, but Long McArthur Ford refits the cabin with leather-trimmed seats. The company also uses this opportunity to add heating functionality to both rows.

Long McArthur Ford's site currently shows four Baja 1000 trucks for sale, and all of them retail for $69,990. If the red one in this video isn't your style, the showroom also has the pickups in white, black, and dark blue.